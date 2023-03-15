Today is March 15, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Tributes and remembrances poured in for Pat Schroeder, the first woman to represent Colorado in Congress, as friends and political figures from across the political spectrum recalled the barriers she broke, the lives she inspired and the smiles she left.

Known as much for her sharp wit and memorable phrases as for the legislation she championed, Schroeder died Monday in Florida, where she and her husband, Jim, had retired. She was 82.

Elected to represent Denver in the U.S. House in 1972, the Democrat served 12 terms and explored a run for the presidency in 1987.

The bullet traveled through her window, cut through the sheers, pierced into her china cabinet, and then lodged itself in the living room wall.

The shot did not just shatter her window, state Sen. Rhonda Fields said.

“My faith in my security, of being, feeling safe at home, has been shattered,” she said.

The Aurora Democrat spoke at the Aurora City Council meeting on Monday, when she urged city lawmakers to do what they can at the local level to address gun violence. The issue has been on her mind for some time, she said, because she frequently receives notices of gunfire in the city.

None of those incidents – although they affect the city Fields said she loves – occurred close to her house.

Not until Friday, when police removed the bullet in her house's wall, which they suspect came from a drive-by shooting, Fields said. The senator is not sure when exactly her house was shot because she was out of town when the incident occurred, she said, but felt a psychological impact after considering the speed and power it would take for the bullet to travel so far into her house.

Two brothers who have attempted for years to collect on a $2.79 billion judgment against the Cuban government received a favorable ruling from a federal judge in Colorado, who largely accepted Cuba's liability for torturing and extrajudicially killing members of the Villoldo family.

At the same time, U.S. District Court Judge Nina Y. Wang directed Alfredo and Gustavo E. Villoldo to explain what the "proper course of action" should now be, given the unusual nature of the brothers' case.

"Despite this Court’s exhaustive independent research, the Court could not locate applicable authority directing the Court how to proceed in this instance," she wrote in a March 7 order.

The Villoldos asked Wang to confirm a Florida state judge's order that found the Cuban government liable under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which permits lawsuits against countries designated as state sponsors of terrorism. The Villoldos indicated the Cuban government or its agents likely hold "substantial assets" in financial institutions within Colorado.

Wang agreed she could enforce the judgment for the torture of Gustavo Villoldo and the 1959 killing of Gustavo Villoldo Argilagos, the father of the plaintiffs. But she did not believe Alfredo Villoldo's treatment by the Cuban government amounted to torture under the law.

Outgoing Colorado Republican Party chair Kristi Burton Brown starts work this week as a senior policy advisor at conservative advocacy organization Advance Colorado, the nonprofit's president said Tuesday.

Burton Brown, an attorney, told Colorado Politics she plans to focus on promoting school choice and protecting the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights in her new role.

"We’re going to be working on a lot of education, and school choice issues," she said. "I'll also work on protecting TABOR and lower taxes — basically all the good policy we think the legislature should be doing in Colorado but they’re not doing."

She's handing off the state GOP to former state Rep. Dave Williams, the Colorado Springs Republican who won election as state chair on Saturday. Burton Brown, who served a term as vice chair before her election as chair two years ago, declined to seek reelection to the top job.

Burton Brown was the youngest Colorado Republican chair in history and only the second woman to lead the party.

The Colorado Opioid Abatement Council this week approved roughly $2 million in infrastructure grants to six organizations helping combat the opioid crisis, which has killed more than 8,500 Coloradans over the past two decades.

These grants are the first awarded from the statewide infrastructure share, which is 10% of the settlement the Colorado Attorney General’s office reached with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

“In particular, these grants will provide much needed support to those affected by the opioid crisis in our rural and underserved communities as well as spur innovative strategies for addressing this crisis,” Attorney General Phil Weiser, who chairs the council, said in a press release.

Some of the state’s counties with the highest overdose rates have the smallest populations, those with 50,000 or less, according to the Colorado Health Institute.