Today is March 31, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

The Colorado Republican Party rushed to defend Donald Trump and attack Democrats as news broke Thursday that a Manhattan grand jury had indicted the former president on criminal charges related to alleged hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign meant to conceal an extramarital sexual encounter with a porn star.

The chair of the state's Democratic Party told Colorado Politics that the long-anticipated indictment demonstrates the rule of law.

"With the breaking news that this unjust indictment will move forward, Democrats all across the country, and in Colorado, are signaling that they are willing to do whatever it takes to maintain power, even if it means tearing down our institutions of justice and pursuing dangerous methods that only dictators and despots have resorted to in third-world banana republics," said Colorado GOP chair Dave Williams in a fundraising email sent to the party's supporters.

"This is a complete witch-hunt and an outrageous attempt at election interference to unduly influence the 2024 Presidential Election," he added.

Calling the Democratic district attorney who has overseen the prosecution "corrupt" and "crooked," Williams demanded that Colorado Democrats "unequivocally condemn this undemocratic action that undermines fairness and the rule of law."

Colorado Democrats Joe Neguse and Jason Crow finished near the top of a list of the most effective lawmakers in the last Congress, according to a report released last week by the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking.

The scorecard, covering two year's worth of legislative work in the 117th Congress from early 2021 to the beginning of this year, ranked Neguse in third place and Crow in fifth place among 232 House Democrats, when both were serving their second terms.

Neguse, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, saw 13 of the nearly 90 bills he sponsored signed into law during the two-year period, while the president signed 10 of the more than 50 bills introduced by Crow, who represents the 6th Congressional District.

It's Neguse's second appearance on the center's list in as many terms. In the previous 116th Congress, in session from 2019 to 2021, Neguse landed in eighth place out of 240 House Democrats and tied with another lawmaker as the most effective members of the House's freshmen class. In both two-year studies, Neguse was deemed the most effective House lawmaker on public lands legislation.

An opinion from the General Assembly's nonpartisan, in-house counsel indicated that Senate Bill 188, a bill titled "Protections for Accessing Reproductive Health Care," may violate the state's single-subject rule.

House Republicans released the opinion from Office of Legislative Legal Services, obtained on Thursday, on the measure dealing with what supporters describe as reproductive and gender-affirming care. The

But the bill's Democratic House sponsors call it little more than a drafting error, one they intend to address through an amendment when the bill comes up for debate on Friday.

The opinion responds to a question if the bill is attempting to "marry the term gender-affirming care with or under the auspices of 'legally protected health care' or as part of 'reproductive health care.'"

If it is the latter, does it fit under the single-subject title?

The opinion said, "You are correct that reproductive health care as defined in the bill does not include gender-affirming health care and since the title is concerning reproductive health care, it would not include gender-affirming health care."

The opinion appears to suggest an alternative: "The definition of a legally protected health-care activity includes both reproductive health care and gender-affirming health-care."

Members of Colorado's U.S. House delegation voted along party lines Thursday on a sweeping, Republican-led energy package hailed by GOP lawmakers as an accelerant for domestic fossil fuel production and disparaged by Democrats as a massive giveaway to big oil companies and reversal of the party's climate policies.

Dubbed the Lower Energy Costs Act, HR 1 passed by a 225-204 vote, with four Democrats joining the Republican majority and just one Republican voting against it.

The bill heads to the Democratic-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has declared it "dead on arrival." President Joe Biden has threatened to veto the bill, saying it replaces clean energy investments passed in the last Congress with "a thinly veiled license to pollute."

The bill would encourage domestic oil, natural gas and coal production, largely on public lands, while easing restrictions on permits to build energy infrastructure projects, such as pipelines and refineries. It also seeks to increase production and processing of critical minerals used in batteries and electronic devices, including lithium, nickel and cobalt.

Democrats advanced a bill cracking down on the operations of crisis pregnancy centers on Thursday, granting preliminary approval to the first in a trio of bills seeking to bolster abortion rights in Colorado.

If made law, Senate Bill 190 would prohibit crisis pregnancy centers from advertising abortions, emergency contraceptives or referrals they don’t actually provide, classifying it as deceptive advertising. It would also classify providing abortion “reversal” treatment as unprofessional conduct.

SB 190 already passed the Senate last week. In a voice vote, House lawmakers advanced the bill to its third and final reading, which could happen Saturday. The bill is expected to pass along party lines, at which point it will be sent to Gov. Jared Polis for final consideration.

Crisis pregnancy centers counsel pregnant women against having an abortion, advocating for parenting or adoption instead. Opponents call them "anti-abortion clinics."

Bill sponsor Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont, said the centers pretend to offer abortion care but don’t, using "disinformation, intimidation, shame and delay tactics" to prevent people from accessing abortion care.