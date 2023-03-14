Today is March 14, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died Monday night. She was 82.

Schroeder's former press secretary, Andrea Camp, said Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died at a hospital in Florida, the state where she had been residing.

Condolences began to pour in soon after, beginning with Gov. Jared Polis, who called her a "one-of-a-kind leader and barrier breaker."

Schroeder took on the powerful elite with her rapier wit and antics for 24 years, shaking up stodgy government institutions by forcing them to acknowledge that women had a role in government.

U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo on Monday landed on a list of Democratic incumbents targeted by the House Republicans' campaign arm just days after national Democrats named the first-term lawmaker to a program for candidates defending battleground seats.

The pediatrician and former state lawmaker, a Thornton Democrat, was elected last year to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District by just over 1,600 votes — a margin of less than 1 percentage point. Caraveo defeated state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, a Brighton Republican, who was considered the favorite in part because of the headwinds Democrats faced in the midterms.

The National Republican Congressional Committee designated Caraveo's seat among the 37 districts it says are vulnerable in next year's election, when the GOP hopes to expand its four-seat majority in the chamber.

The Colorado Senate on Monday approved a proposal to raise the minimum age to buy a gun to 21.

Supporters argue the legislation, Senate Bill 169, would save lives and help prevent young people from committing violence using a gun, while critics say the package of gun bills Democrat are pushing for would turn law-abiding citizens into criminals.

Current federal law bars individuals under 21 from buying a handgun but those who are 18 can purchase a long firearm. The bill raises the age limit to buy any firearm to 21, with some exceptions.

As amended, SB 169 provides a handful of exceptions — for active-duty military, law enforcement officers, those with hunting licenses or people who are enrolled in the state's hunter education programs, provided through the Division of Parks and Wildlife to youth as young as 10; for shooting or target sports; and, for individuals who need firearms to defend livestock against predators.

Members of the legal community gathered over the weekend in Denver to celebrate the influx of Black women into the state's judiciary over the past four years, the result of a deliberate campaign to increase diversity after Colorado recently came close to having no Black district court judges sitting on the bench.

Now, 4% of the state's judiciary consists of Black judges, which is equal to Black representation in Colorado as a whole.

On Saturday, judges, lawyers and others gathered at Cableland, the official residence of Denver's mayor, to honor 19 Black women currently or formerly serving at various levels of the judiciary, most of whom ascended to the bench in 2019 or later.

The honorees came almost exclusively from four areas of the state: Denver, Arapahoe, Adams and El Paso counties.

The recent push to diversify the bench included multiple players — most prominently, retired Denver County Court Judge Gary M. Jackson. Jackson's "call to action" came in October 2018, when the retirement of William D. Robbins from Denver's District Court threatened to leave Colorado with no sitting Black district judges.

The Colorado state House on Monday advanced legislation that seeks to prohibit intimate medical exams on unconscious patients without their clear consent.

The measure received unanimous approval in the chamber.

If enacted, House Bill 1077 would prohibit medical providers from performing intimate exams on unconscious patients — including pelvic, prostate, breast and rectal exams — without the patient’s written consent ahead of time except in emergency situations.