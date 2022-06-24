Here's what Colorado's state lawmakers have to say in statements and on social media about Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.
House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo: “This decision by five Republican-appointed Justices is a travesty of justice, a perversion of our Constitution, and a tragedy for the American people. In a ruling that restricts the rights of all Americans and opens the door to ban marriage equality and contraception, the Court has stripped millions of women of our bodily autonomy, reproductive freedom, and the rights that have been the law of the land for over 50 years.
"We knew overturning Roe v. Wade was a real possibility, which is why I lead the charge on the Reproductive Health Equity Act to protect abortion because we trust people to make their own, private medical decisions. It was signed into law in Colorado, but our fight isn’t over. We must continue our efforts to protect access to abortion in Colorado and support the countless individuals who will have to travel to our state for an abortion or carry unsafe pregnancies to term.”
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland: "The United States Supreme Court today has cleared the way for individual states to determine their own abortion laws. Striking down Roe now pushes abortion rights and limitations back to the states with local voters deciding their own individual rules based on that state’s values and judgment.
"In Colorado, during the last legislative session, the liberal Democrat majority passed the most extreme pro-abortion law in the United States. In their rush to pass HB22-1279, Colorado Democrats ignored many legal and moral realities that I believe should have been considered if Colorado is to legislate both with compassion and good science. This, I believe, was a mistake to ignore the many concerned voices who care deeply about both the rights of Colorado mothers and the unborn and quickly pass into law such an extreme law, which allows abortion unfettered in our state, including making abortion 'a fundamental right' while at the same time removes all rights of the unborn. ...
"In Colorado, we must work together to improve the lives of all Coloradans – those citizens who live and work in our communities now and those yet to be born."
Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder: “Make no mistake, this ruling is devastating and will have a profound impact on the lives of millions of women. Justice Clarence Thomas now says same-sex marriage and contraception should be next. If there’s ever been a time to engage and fight back, it’s now.”
Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs: “God Bless SCOTUS for overturning Roe v. Wade! Thank God SCOTUS chose to protect unborn babies today but the fight isn’t over. This is the face of evil folks, and we must stop their barbaric agenda. This man (Gov. Jared Polis) is evil and will give an account, in this life or the next, for his participation in the slaughtering of unborn babies. It’s a good day but the fight to stop babies from being murdered in the womb continues.”
Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood: “For decades, Republican politicians and secretive outside groups worked to put conservatives in power on the Supreme Court in order to overturn Roe v. Wade and ban abortion. With this decision, ultra right-wing politicians are now free to impose their own beliefs on everyone else, send abortion providers and patients to prison, and put bounties on anyone who helps them.
"In large parts of our country, women have become second-class citizens overnight and no longer have the right to determine their futures and make decisions that impact their livelihoods. People in these states will be forced to carry pregnancies to term, travel out of sate, or seek potentially unsafe abortions, a burden that will disproportionately fall on women of color and lower-income Americans. This disgraceful decision imperils the lives of those seeking an abortion and threatens the health, economic security and freedom of millions of Americans.”
Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, R-Watkins: "Returning the abortion issue back to the states is the right thing to do. Most constitutional scholars including the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg acknowledged that Roe v. Wade was not base on solid constitutional law. Colorado's recent aggressive abortion law is also wide open for constitutional challenge."
Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood: “Today's ruling is a travesty, but this fight is far from over. We must elect a pro-choice majority and codify abortion rights in federal law. I am the only pro-choice candidate in CO07. This decision is between us, our doctors, our family and our faith. Period. … Colorado is a safe haven for abortion rights at the moment, but the radical right won't stop until abortion is illegal in every state in the country. Join me in supporting Colorado based abortion rights organizations today.”
Rep. Shane Sandridge, R-Colorado Springs: "It’s a great day for life. Now, each state can decide how they want to manage and regulate abortion. Some states will choose life, other states, as in Colorado, will continue with many forms of late term and egregious forms of abortion that are of the most barbaric in the world."
Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver: “We know that today’s SCOTUS decision won’t stop abortions – it will only stop safe abortions from happening. Overturning Roe v. Wade will have serious, life-threatening consequences for millions of people, but Colorado remains a safe haven for abortion because Colorado Democrats chose to act and pass the Reproductive Health Equity Act.”
Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction: "This is a good day. When HB22-1279 passed and was signed by our governor, those were sad days for Colorado. Another example of Democrats continuing to ignore all people of this state. During my time in the Colorado legislature, I have advocated for us to work together for the betterment of Colorado, but that was never the case on such an egregious bill as HB-1279. The majority party just bulldozed it through."
Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada: “This is a dark day for America. This decision hurts women and people seeking healthcare. It opens the door to putting other freedoms at risk. We all knew this was a court with an agenda, and this agenda does not reflect the majority of the people. Colorado is still a safe place to get reproductive care. Although we have these rights here, we need to continue to fight for these rights for everyone in America."
Sen. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch: “I've never lived a day without the darkness of Roe v. Wade hanging over our nation — until today. Today, grace and mercy shone through the darkness, and it becomes a state-by-state struggle for the lives of unborn babies.”
Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge: “Now with the Supreme Court's stamp of approval, seeking life-saving reproductive care will force many American women to navigate increasingly repressive police states, as far-right legislatures assert control over women's pregnancies. A dark day for the country.
“Generations ago, women seeking safe abortion care had to go underground. With the Supreme Court turning the clock back on privacy rights, we will quickly return to these days. Winning and protecting Democratic state legislative majorities is imperative to saving women's lives, and saving other protected individual liberties that this far right Supreme Court will turn to next.”
Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta: “Today, the Supreme Court held that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representative. ... Because the Supreme Court ruling holds the authority to regulate abortions is returned to the people’s legislative bodies, therefore the Dobbs case does not change the law in Colorado, as HB-1279 was passed and signed into law. The status quo will continue."
Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver: “Make no mistake, this won’t stop abortions from happening, it will only stop safe abortions from happening. With release of SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Colorado will need even more help to support those coming to seek abortion care. Abortion is essential. Donate to abortion funds.”
Rep. Kim Ransom, R-Lone Tree: “#EveryoneDeservesABirthday”
Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Boulder: “Roe v. Wade overturned. We are now in the fight for our lives. #RepublicansAreTheProblem #votethemout2022.”
Colorado Senate Republican Caucus: “Today’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade puts the abortion question into the hands of the states. This decision does not ban anything, especially in the state of Colorado where Democrats passed House Bill 22-1279, the most egregious expansion of abortion in our state.”
Colorado Senate Democratic Caucus: “We strongly condemn the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that has federally protected the right to abortion under the U.S. Constitution for the last 49 years. Today’s decision undermines the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court, and undercuts decades of legal precedent. By overturning Roe v. Wade, millions of pregnant Americans will lose the ability to access a safe abortion.
"We believe that every single American should have the freedom to decide when they want to start a family, and the liberty to seek out critical, often life-saving medical care, without interference from politicians. To be clear: today’s decision will not stop abortions from happening. It will stop safe abortions from happening, and put the lives of millions of Americans at risk while doing so.
"In Colorado, Democrats passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act because we anticipated that this day would come. Now and always, we will fight to ensure that every pregnant American’s decision regarding abortion and reproductive health care is respected and honored. Today serves as a stark reminder that the freedoms we enjoy cannot be taken for granted. It is also an opportunity for us to unite as Americans and demand change. We call on every single member of Congress to put politics aside and immediately pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, a federal measure that will codify abortion rights in law, once and for all. Abortion is a fundamental right, and we will fight for that right – for as long as it takes.”
Sen. Tammy Story, D-Conifer: “I am thoroughly devastated and frightened by the dangerous effect this Supreme Court decision will have on pregnant people throughout our country. Our right to bodily autonomy is fundamental and safe healthcare should not be denied. While Colorado may be a safe haven thanks to the Reproductive Health Equity Act, not all states can say the same. SCOTUS failed us today, but we will not give up. We will stand up and demand our rights all throughout this country. Enough is enough.”
Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon: “My heart is heavy with today’s SCOTUS decision. This decision isn’t where we are. 85% of American voters think abortion should be legal in some or all circumstances.”
Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins: “The SCOTUS ruling is regressive and dangerous. State legislatures are now the last line of defense in protecting fundamental civil rights across the country. Here in Colorado, we will continue to protect abortion rights and reproductive health care.”
Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail: “’With sorrow…’ the dissent concludes. I too feel sorrow today for woman across the nation having lost the same free and equal status as men. The Supreme Court acted politically today against Americans and that is shameful. I’m mad as hell — bring on the fight.”
Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora: "This is devastating, appalling and unjust. Here we are in the land of the free and women are still fighting for the right to choose. I won’t go back, fallback or retreat until you get your foot off my ovaries. I’m fighting forward."
Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood: “Between today’s SCOTUS decision and yesterday’s, gun owners’ rights trump my reproductive rights, privacy, and health. Elections matter; Galvanize.”
Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver: “The Supreme Court's decision is a stark attack on our right to make decisions about our bodies and our lives. However, in Colorado, your decisions regarding abortion care remain protected because Colorado Democrats passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act. Keep loving, keep fighting.
“Take a deep breath and allow yourself to feel all of it. I’m full of anxious rage and feel a bit trembly, but I also know that I’m not alone in feeling this, and that is incredibly reassuring. Now’s the time for us to step into our power and support one another. ...
"It’s primary election season in Colorado. Be damn sure that you’re voting for pro-choice. ... Things are gonna get real complicated, but it’s important to take care of yourself and take good care of one another: solidarity in practice. When we work together to build lasting movements for reproductive justice, we are unstoppable. Adelante. We got this.”
Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver: “That’s it. The Supreme Court has overturned Roe. We knew this was coming but they are underestimating our fight. We will fight back.”
Rep. David Ortiz, D-Centennial: “In one breath, SCOTUS says states cannot regulate guns and in the next they say states can regulate your womb!? Elections have consequences! Direct result of 9 millions voters not showing up in ‘16 that did in ‘12. Vote!
“(I) fought religious fanatics in Afghanistan that wanted to control women and girls, only to come home to religious fanatics successfully doing the same here. Well, I can complain about it or do the work and keep fighting. I chose to work, will you?”
Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial: “To be clear: Today’s SCOTUS decision will not stop abortions from happening – it will only stop safe abortions from happening. Overturning Roe v. Wade will have serious, consequences for millions of Americans, but in Colorado we will remain a safe haven for abortion care now and always.”
Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora: “Throughout our history there have been cases by which the U.S. Supreme Court severely damaged our country, hurt millions of people, and shredded its own legitimacy. Dobbs is now one of those cases. ... A Court that can't anchor in our Constitution a woman's right to her own body, her own life, free from interference from radical politicians is a Court that can't be counted on to protect any right most of us care about.
"States matter now more than ever. In Colorado this year, we passed a law, HB-1279, making very clear that a woman's choice whether to have an abortion is her own and no one else's — certainly not the government's. In Colorado, women are still citizens equal to men, with sovereignty over their own bodies. Sovereignty over your own body, your own life, and other fundamental rights shouldn't depend on what state you live in. But the Supreme Court has now said it very much does. This is an unspeakably tragic day for this country and for every American woman in particular.”
Rep. Edie Hooton, D-Boulder: “You ask what we do now? Every blue state must amend their constitution to guarantee a woman’s sovereignty over her body and her inalienable right to manage her reproduction.”
Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver: “The SCOTUS decision to overturn decades of progress is a damning stain on our country’s history. Today serves as a stark reminder that the freedoms we enjoy cannot be taken for granted — but it is also an opportunity for us to unite as Americans and demand change.”
Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs: “Everyone should have the freedom to control their bodies and their lives, but today that freedom is being stripped away from millions of Americans. Abortion is a fundamental right and we will fight for that right – for as long as it takes.”
Sen. James Coleman, D-Denver: “In the last week and today, the Supreme Court has made decisions that will undoubtably have an impact on many people in our respective communities. Today’s ruling by SCOTUS regarding abortion rights will have far reaching impacts. Regardless of which side of the aisle you stand on, what I know to be true is that such rulings impact a woman’s right to choose what is best for her and infringe upon long held protections of reproductive rights. In Colorado, we have stood and I will continue to stand with women and their right to choose what is best for them.”
Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon: “The SCOTUS just took away freedoms from millions of American women. Despite Colorado's current legal protection, the freedom to choose will be on the line every time we elect our state legislature. I will always stand with the freedom of women to choose what is best for them.”
Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver: “I guess we should expect the bounty hunters to be armed. ... I hope the tax cuts were worth it.”
Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield: “Colorado must lead this nation again. To the women of our state and our country, I apologize for what our government has done to you. Know that right now your rights are safe in this state and many, many people are already working to ensure you have access to them.”
Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo: “I strongly condemn the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Everyone in this country should have the freedom to decide when to start a family and the liberty to seek out critical, life-saving medical care – without government interference. Period.”
Rep. Kyle Mullica, D-Federal Heights: “Today is a dark day for our country. Millions of people are being told that they have no control over their bodies with Roe overturned. It's disgusting and wrong. I will never stop fighting — let's take our outrage and turn it into action.
"As a representative, I sat through 14 hours of committee with Republicans bringing witnesses in that believed a woman should be executed for having an abortion. In total, we fought for over 24 hours on the floor. I am proud that the right to an abortion has been codified here in Colorado."
Rep. Mandy Lindsay, D-Aurora: “This is a dark, dark morning, and I’m sick with anger and sadness. I’m outraged that my daughters now face a world with fewer rights than their mother and grandmothers had. I’m devastated that we just regressed 50 years as a nation. This is why we passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act at the Capitol last session, and it’s why we must work to build upon that law, and stay vigilant to protect any other rights that may come under attack next.
“Make no mistake: abortion will continue to be accessible for people with enough money and resources. This ruling will have the deepest impact on those who have the least. Thanks to RHEA, abortion is safe, legal, and protected in our state. We must make sure it stays that way — not just for us, but for our neighbors in other states who will now depend on our resources and sanctuary from prosecution.”
Rep. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora: “Constitutional rights for reproductive health have been set back 50 years. Colorado protects a person's fundamental right to choose and codified that into law with the Reproductive Health Equality Act, which will now make Colorado be a sanctuary for all people in need of reproductive care.”
Rep. Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada: “Women of my generation grew up learning that our bodies and our futures were ours to control. We studied Roe v. Wade in history class and law school, never knowing that we soon would have to take up the fight our mothers and grandmothers had already won. Still, in the back of our minds and the depths of our hearts, women always know to be prepared. Prepared to rise up, to defend ourselves, to support one another, and to fight for our safety. We’re sad and we’re angry, but we’re also ready. We will take back our rights.
“For today, I want all Coloradans to know that abortion remains legal in our state. We made sure of that this past March, when our Democratic majority passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which enshrined the right to abortion in Colorado law. Still, we know no one is free until all are free. I won’t rest so long as pregnancy can be forced on any American, regardless of the state in which they live. Stay tuned.”
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.
