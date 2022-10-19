Oct. 17, 7:30 pm —Proposition FF
Oct. 18, 7:30 pm — Proposition 121
Oct, 19, 7:30 pm — Proposition 123
Oct. 20, 7:30 pm — Propositions 124, 125, and 126
The series, which will also highlight the races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, the U.S. Senate, as well as congressional contests, is produced by the Aaron Harber Show in partnership with The Colorado Springs Gazette, The Denver Gazette, and Colorado Politics.
“Our goal is to cover some of the most important candidate races and key statewide ballot issues, so PBS12 will be a reliable source of firsthand and accurate information for all Colorado citizens," said Kristen Blessman, PBS12's president and general manager. “Additionally, PBS12 will put all of the programs online so voters can view them at their convenience 24/7.”
Harber said people are hungry for more information.
“I know people across the political spectrum are looking for an accurate and fair discussion of the major issues facing our state and nation during a time when few media sources are trusted, so I greatly appreciate the opportunity to participate in PBS12’s effort to provide voters with the information they want and need,” he said.
