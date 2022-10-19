101722-news-dg-debate 02.JPG

Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, shake hands after a debate at the Penrose House on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The candidates clashed on a host of issues including abortion, public safety and inflation. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
As voters get their mail ballots, PBS12 has begun airing a series to highlight key races and statewide ballot issues before voters on Nov. 8.
 
The series premiered on Sunday, tackling Proposition FF, which seeks to provide access to free meals to all public school students and increases taxes for households earning more than $300,000; Proposition 121, which reduces the state income tax rate to 4.40% starting tax year 2022; Proposition 123, which legalizes the use and possession of psychedelic mushrooms; and, Propositions 124, 125, and 126, which expand the sale and delivery of alcohol. 
 
The schedule is below:  

Oct. 17, 7:30 pm —Proposition FF

Oct. 18, 7:30 pm — Proposition 121

Oct, 19, 7:30 pm — Proposition 123

Oct. 20, 7:30 pm —  Propositions 124, 125, and 126

The series, which will also highlight the races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, the U.S. Senate, as well as congressional contests, is produced by the Aaron Harber Show in partnership with The Colorado Springs Gazette, The Denver Gazette, and Colorado Politics.

“Our goal is to cover some of the most important candidate races and key statewide ballot issues, so PBS12 will be a reliable source of firsthand and accurate information for all Colorado citizens," said Kristen Blessman, PBS12's president and general manager. “Additionally, PBS12 will put all of the programs online so voters can view them at their convenience 24/7.”

Harber said people are hungry for more information.

“I know people across the political spectrum are looking for an accurate and fair discussion of the major issues facing our state and nation during a time when few media sources are trusted, so I greatly appreciate the opportunity to participate in PBS12’s effort to provide voters with the information they want and need,” he said.

