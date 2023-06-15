Colorado's Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Rep. Brianna Titone visited the White House on Thursday to discuss the state's laws protecting abortion.

The two Coloradans joined more than 80 legislators from 41 states who were invited to the White House this week to participate in panel discussions on their work "on the frontlines of the fight for reproductive rights," a White House statement said.

Jaquez Lewis and Titone sponsored Senate Bill 188, one of Colorado's newest abortion laws, this year. The law shields patients and providers of abortion and gender-affirming services in Colorado from penalties from other states. It was part of a three-bill package designed to protect and increase access to abortion, making Colorado among the strongest states in the nation for abortion rights.

“Colorado is a leader when it comes to protecting access to reproductive and gender-affirming care, and it was an honor to share more about the critical work Colorado has been doing to keep patients and providers safe at the White House today,” Jaquez Lewis, D-Longmont, said. “I am excited to continue our work to break down the barriers that stand in the way of getting our communities the care they need.”

The White House event comes days before the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, eliminating federal abortion protections.

Since the ruling, 14 states have banned abortion, with others restricting access and six more trying to enact blocked bans. Meanwhile, 20 states, including Colorado, have passed additional abortion protections.

On Wednesday, legislators from abortion-restricting states convened at the White House to discuss strategies to oppose those efforts. On Thursday, legislators from abortion-protecting states met at the White House to discuss how to further safeguard and support access.

"In a post-Roe America, people are relying on state legislatures to protect reproductive freedom, and Colorado is demonstrating exactly what states should do across the country," Titone, D-Arvada, said. "While some states have passed dangerous anti-abortion and anti-trans legislation, Colorado passed legislation I sponsored that protects Americans from being prosecuted for traveling here to receive abortion or gender-affirming care."

During Thursday's event, senior White House officials spoke of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights, emphasizing the role state partners play in ensuring abortion access.

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the event and met with the Colorado lawmakers, along with Gender Policy Council Director Jennifer Klein, Domestic Policy Council Director Neera Tanden, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Office of Public Engagement Director Steve Benjamin.

Colorado was the first state in the nation to decriminalize abortion in certain cases in 1967. In 2022, shortly before Roe v. Wade was overturned, Colorado lawmakers enshrined abortion as a fundamental right.