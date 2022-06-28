Coloradans head to the polls today to decide which candidates the two major parties will nominate for the November ballot.
Nearly all of the most competitive primaries are in the Republican primary this year, since Democratic incumbents are seeking reelection without opposition in their primaries. Both parties' ballots feature hotly contested congressional and legislative primaries in parts of the state.
Voters are making their choices with two major political developments in the backdrop – a congressional hearing into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn longstanding precedent guaranteeing access to abortion and leaving it to the states to decide the parameters of their reproductive rights statutes.
Voters are also casting ballots at a time of soaring inflation, primarily fueled by skyrocketing prices at the gas pump, and a broad sense that living in Colorado, particularly in metro Denver, has become unaffordable.
Here's a what's potentially at stake in the primaries:
Control of the U.S. Senate. The results of the primaries, expected to trickle in shortly after 7 p.m., will define the contours of the general election in November and shape not just the kinds of public policy emanating out of the Colorado state Capitol but also from Washington, D.C., where Democrats hold a one-vote advantage in the U.S. Senate – the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. A Republican wave in November, which would threaten U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet's bid for a third term, would dramatically alter the policymaking landscape in the nation's capital by giving control of the U.S. Senate to the GOP and wrestling away Democrats' tripartite control of the levers of power in D.C.
Control of the state Senate. Democrats currently control the two chambers of the Colorado General Assembly, plus the governor's office. Pundits from both sides of the political aisle broadly agree that Democrats have a firm grip of the state House but that their hold of the state Senate appears more tenuous. "Post redistricting, our @COSenDem majority is very much at risk," Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, tweeted recently, noting competitive races in Jeffco, Adams, Arapahoe, Larimer, El Paso, and Pueblo counties, as well as in the mountains. "There are a number of open Senate seats that are VERY MUCH IN PLAY this November." Democrats control 20 of Colorado's 35 Senate seats. At least six seats are considered to be in play, with five currently held by Democrats.
Leadership composition. Several high-ranking Republican legislators face aggressive competition in this year's primary. In Senate District 9, Sen. Paul Lundeen, the minority whip, seeks to parry a challenge from political newcomer and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Lynda Zamora Wilson. Many regard Lundeen as well-poised to become Senate President if the GOP takes over control of his chamber. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hugh McKean is hoping to keep his post against a challenge from Austin Hein, a former communications director for the Colorado House GOP caucus. Across the aisle, several Democrats in leadership, notably House Speaker Alec Garnett and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, won't be returning to the Capitol because of term limits.
Ideological composition. Pragmatists from both parties, for the most part, dominate policy-making in the state Capitol, but the two chambers' ideological composition could tilt in either direction, depending on who wins in the primaries. Austin Hein, Rep. Hugh McKean's challenger, sought to portray his candidacy as a challenge from the right. “Loveland needs a bold conservative voice representing them in Denver," he said in announcing his run. "For too long, Loveland has been represented by someone who caves to even the slightest Democrat pressure. I’m going to change that.” Democrats face the same intra-party feud in House District 6, where Katie March, a former legislative staffer, is broadly seen as the establishment candidate, while Elisabeth Epps, a prominent criminal justice advocate, is regarded as the more progressive firebrand.
Democrats' gamble. Tonight's results will either validate or repudiate the Democrats' tactic of spending a significant amount on ads that some Republicans say are meant to sway GOP voters into nominating "second tier" candidates who are presumably easier to defeat in November. The ads, for example, described U.S. Sen. candidate and state Rep. Ron Hanks and gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez as "too conservative for Colorado," noting their positions on abortion and on former President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged. While Republicans have deployed the same tactic in past years, the amount of Democrats' spending this year underscores the seriousness of the campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.