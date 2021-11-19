This week on Colorado Politicking, political correspondent Ernest Luning joins legislative reporter Pat Poblete to unpack a pair of stories he broke centering on Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and the roles Colorado lawmakers played in helping the federal infrastructure bill across the finish line.
Luige Del Puerto, Colorado Politics' new managing editor, also joins the show to introduce himself and talk about his goals for the publication.
