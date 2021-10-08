This week on Colorado Politicking, legislative reporter Pat Poblete and The Gazette investigative and data reporter Evan Wyloge discuss the latest developments in Colorado's congressional and legislative redistricting process, while political correspondent Ernest Luning focuses on candidates jumping into congressional races.

The state's inaugural independent congressional redistricting commission wrapped up its work last week and selected a final congressional map plan to use for the next decade.

The commissioners voted 11-1 to adopt the “Staff Plan 3 Coleman Amendment,” comprised of a set of adjustments authored by Democratic commissioner Martha Coleman to the most recent “third staff plan,” drawn by the commission’s staff. The map centers around two main mapping concepts that developed growing support among the commissions in recent weeks.

But as Wyloge explained, the map, which is set to go to the state Supreme Court for review today, had drawn backlash from some advocacy groups.

"The problem that has been identified by some groups is the issue of whether or not the maps properly protect the state's minority voters and in this state, what we're generally talking about is Hispanic and Latino voters," Wyloge said. "I've already heard from some attorneys and folks who say that they see problems and they intend to challenge these maps."

Meanwhile, Luning highlighted a trio of candidates who have already jumped into the race and noted three Republican state senators — John Cooke of Greeley, Barbara Kirkmeyer of Brighton and Kevin Priola of Henderson — are being recruited to join the race.

"I think we're gonna see one and possibly two of them get in the primary in the next few weeks or so," Luning said.

He also noted the Republican field to run against U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Denver, has nearly doubled in the last week, including the notable addition of self-described "pro-Trump warrior" Ron Hanks, a state representative from Cañon City.

"What he wants to talk about is election integrity and the Second Amendment and how well those topics are gonna play with Colorado's unaffiliated voters remains to be seen," Luning said.

"But it's clear that the Senate campaign, the Senate primary campaign, none of the other candidates are gonna be able to avoid talking about the contention that the election was rigged and that's not something that probably any of the other candidates want to spend time doing."

