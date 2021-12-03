This week on Colorado Politicking, political correspondent Ernest Luning joins host Pat Poblete to discuss the reaction and fallout from "anti-Muslim bigotry" directed at a member of Congress by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt.

Chief Legislative Reporter Marianne Goodland then joins the show to remember former state Supreme Court Justice Greg Hobbs, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 76.

