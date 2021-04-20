U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse led a moment of silence on the House floor Wednesday to honor the 10 people shot to death in a King Soopers in Boulder on March 22.
Most of those killed were from his district.
“There are almost no words to express how the Boulder community is feeling in the wake of this tragedy," the congressman from Lafayette said in a statement. "Our hearts are broken. The loss of life is truly heartbreaking and unimaginable.
“Ten lives taken too soon: daughters, sons, neighbors, spouses, coworkers, community members, each of whom left a profound impact on our community.”
He was flanked by other members of the Colorado delegation: Reps. Lauren Boebert from the Western Slope, Jason Crow from Aurora, Diana DeGette from Denver, Ed Perlmutter of Arvada and Ken Buck from the Eastern Plains.
You can watch the observance by clicking here.
