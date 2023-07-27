Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday appointed Tyler Jaeckel as the new chief economic recovery officer for Colorado.
Jaeckel, currently the state managing director of economic recovery, will officially assume the role on Aug. 16.
In his new role, Jaeckel will manage the staff, oversight, and compliance with the American Rescue Plan Act, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and Inflation Reduction Act, major federal legislation that brought hundreds of millions of dollars to Colorado.
“Tyler has been a part of the process of stewarding our Federal stimulus funds since the very beginning,” Polis said in a statement. “In both his roles as Chief of Staff at the Office of State Planning & Budgeting and Managing Director of Economic Recovery, he has ensured that these dollars are spent responsibly and with intent and we look forward to the important work ahead.”
Jaeckel will replace Pat Meyers, the current chief of the Office of Economic Recovery. Meyers, who was previously the chief of staff to then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, had also concurrently served as the executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade until January 2023.
“I want to thank Pat for his exceptional service to the state. He joined the administration during some of Colorado’s toughest days and brought his wisdom, positivity, and energy to extraordinary challenges. Pat, you have been good to us and we wish you the best in your next adventures,” Polis said.
Jaeckel previously served as the director of policy and research for The Bell Policy Center and as program director at the Harvard Kennedy School Government Performance Lab. He was a Government Innovations Fellow for the City and County of Denver and Ash Center Government Innovations Fellow for the White House.
Jaeckel had held several roles as a policy analyst and advisor in New York City.
