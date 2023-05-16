Stimulus check update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 could come from these states

There are several states issuing payments to eligible residents either currently or within the next few weeks, and the highest amount one can receive from these payments is $1,500.
Some of the payments being issued by these states are part of a tax rebate, and others are being issued as part of a program. The amount of money one receives from these payments will vary based on what state the recipient resides in, if the person is married or single, and how much a recipient's annual income is.
Here's a breakdown of what's available to whom in the states.
Georgia
Residents of the Peach State will be receiving money from a surplus tax refund this month that will pay $250 to single taxpayers, $375 to head of household taxpayers, and $500 to married couples filing jointly, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue.
To be eligible for this refund, a recipient must have filed an individual income tax return for tax year 2021 and tax year 2022 by the April 18 deadline, must have had a liability for the 2021 tax year, and must be either a Georgia resident, part-year resident, or nonresident. Taxpayers who successfully filed by the April 18 deadline should wait between six and eight weeks to receive their refund.
Those waiting for their refund can check the status of their payment by clicking here and entering the required information.
Maine
Maine began issuing payments from its Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan in January. The payments are worth $450 for individual recipients, and married joint filers for the 2021 Maine individual income tax return get $900.
All payments were expected to have been mailed out by March 31. If a person is expecting to receive this payment but continues to face delays, one should send an email to [email protected].
Additionally, recipients can check the status of their payment here.
New Jersey
New Jersey has issued the majority of its payments from its Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program. This program gives homeowners a payment of $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less or $1,000 if their annual income is between $150,001 and $250,000.
Renters receive a fraction of what their homeowner counterparts get, but they get a payment of $450.
As of March 2023, more than 1.7 million New Jersey residents applied for the program, including 1.25 million homeowners and over 514,000 renters. Most of the payments were issued before May 3, according to a statement from Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ).
New Mexico
New Mexico residents are set to receive a tax refund in mid-June. The payments will include $500 for single filers and $1,000 for joint filers, according to New Mexico Taxation & Revenue.
"Prices for basic necessities continue to be high across the nation," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) said. "Our state today is in a fantastic financial position, and it's important to me that New Mexico's families are sharing in that success."
To be eligible for this rebate, New Mexico residents must have filed a 2021 personal income tax return by May 31, 2024.
