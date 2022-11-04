The schedule for "Your Decision 2022," which offers voters with explanations of key races and initiatives and explores statewide ballot issues, is available here.
The series highlights races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, the U.S. Senate, as well as congressional contests. It is produced by the Aaron Harber Show in partnership with The Colorado Springs Gazette, The Denver Gazette, and Colorado Politics. The shows are also available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.