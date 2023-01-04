U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert stuck to her guns Wednesday as the Silt Republican opposed GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's election as House speaker amid a series of deadlocked votes one lawmaker compared to the plot of the movie "Groundhog Day."
For the second day, McCarthy failed to get enough votes from fellow Republicans to secure the House's top position as more than a dozen GOP lawmakers — including Boebert — threw their support behind a McCarthy rival.
In a speech nominating U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida for speaker on the House floor, Boebert urged former President Donald Trump to tell McCarthy to withdraw from the race because, Boebert said, the California Republican lacks sufficient support.
"Let's work together. Let's stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us, even having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off," said Boebert, a reliable ally of the former president.
"I think it actually needs to be reversed," she added. "The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw."
Her remarks drew boos and catcalls from the restless crowd of lawmakers, but the subsequent roll call vote — the second of the day — yielded the same results as the votes that preceded and followed it.
In three consecutive rounds of balloting on Wednesday, Donalds received 20 votes to McCarthy's 201 votes, with one Republican voting "present" — keeping McCarthy from the 218 votes required to secure the gavel in the closely divided chamber. House Democrats stuck together, as they had on Tuesday, with all 212 voting for their party's leader in the House, Hakeem Jeffries of New York.
McCarthy's Republican critics have demanded a series of concessions from the GOP leader, including allowing a single member to compel a vote to remove the speaker and guarantees that the House will schedule floor votes on specific legislation, including congressional term limits, increased security at the southern border and a constitutional amendment requiring a balanced budget. Some of McCarthy's opponents have also said they want a rule requiring a two-thirds majority vote to approve earmarked expenditures, while others say they want assurances that party committees won't get involved in House primaries for open seats.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump urged House Republicans to consolidate behind McCarthy.
"Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN," he posted on Truth Social. "CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY."
But none of the dissenters budged.
It's the first time since 1923 that a House speaker hasn't won the gavel on the first ballot.
McCarthy's series of losses have left the House at a standstill, without any members being sworn in or assigned to committees, in contrast to the Democratic-controlled Senate, which began conducting business on Tuesday.
Midway through Wednesday's proceedings, U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a McCarthy supporter, insisted that it would soon be time to move beyond the stalemate.
"At some point today, the conference as a whole needs to make a decision," the Windsor Republican told CNN. "I think what's happening right now is people are getting worn down, you're starting to get some conflict, open conflict on the floor, as well as behind closed doors. I think that conflict isn't healthy. The moderates are talking about threats they may work with the Democrats on somebody; the 20 (holdouts) are saying that they aren't moving, no matter what."
Added Buck: "At some point, people have to realize that we have to choose a speaker and move forward."
Buck suggested ahead of the day's final vote that he was ready to vote against McCarthy in subsequent votes, but when the time came, he cast a sixth ballot for the beleaguered party leader.
After adjourning for a few hours late Wednesday afternoon, the House reconvened briefly and voted narrowly to adjourn again until Thursday morning, reportedly so McCarthy can continue negotiating with holdouts.
Boebert, who was one of only four Republicans to vote against adjourning, later told Fox News host Sean Hannity that she won't yield in her opposition to a McCarthy speakership.
The two sparred on air, as Hannity pressed Boebert over why McCarthy needs to drop out when he has 200 votes, while Boebert and the other McCarthy critics have just 20 votes.
"Isn't it time for you to pack it in?" Hannity asked.
Boebert maintained that numerous fellow Republicans were waiting for McCarthy to withdraw before throwing in with Boebert and her cohorts.
"Well, Sean, he needs 218 and he does not have 218," she said.
"Neither do you!" Hannity replied.
