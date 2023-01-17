State government offices across Colorado are closed tomorrow following another snowstorm that could dump more than 2 feet of snow in some areas before the week is over.
State facilities necessary to maintain and secure public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules, and essential personnel will still report to work at normal times, Gov. Jared Polis' office said on Tuesday.
As of press time, courts in Gilipin, Jefferson, Jackson, Larimer, Adams, Broomfield, Elbert and Boulder counties — as well as the Denver Juvenile Court — will be closed Wednesday. The state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals are schedule for a delayed opening at 10 a.m.
Colorado's legislature will not convene, according to a post on the Colorado House Democrats' Twitter feed.
❄️☃️ Due to the snowy weather, the General Assembly will NOT convene tomorrow. The General Assembly will gavel in at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan 19. ❄️☃️#coleg #copolitics— COHouseDems (@COHouseDem) January 18, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.