State government offices across Colorado are closed tomorrow following another snowstorm that could dump more than 2 feet of snow in some areas before the week is over.
State facilities necessary to maintain and secure public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules, and essential personnel will still report to work at normal times, Gov. Jared Polis' office said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals will delay opening to 10 a.m.
Several judicial districts, however, will be closed.
In the 17th Judicial District, courts and probation offices in Adams and Broomfield counties will be closed. In the 18th Judicial District, the same is true for Elbert County Combined Courts and probation office.
In the 20th Judicial District, courts and probation offices in Boulder County will also be closed.
