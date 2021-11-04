The U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary advanced the nomination of Cole Finegan to be the U.S. Attorney for Colorado on Thursday, setting him up for a final Senate confirmation vote in the near future.
Finegan is managing partner at the international law firm Hogan Lovells and previously spent four years as both the chief of staff to then-Mayor John Hickenlooper and as the Denver city attorney. He was also the finance chair for the 2016 reelection campaign of U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
"Cole Finegan is a brilliant lawyer who understands the interface between government and the world it strives to serve as well as anyone I know. He will be fair, just, and dedicated," said Hickenlooper, now the state's junior senator, after the White House nominated Finegan in September.
U.S. Attorneys are the top federal prosecutors in the 94 judicial districts across the country. Colorado's office is headquartered in downtown Denver, with additional offices in Grand Junction and Durango. The Durango location also handles cases arising from the Southern Ute and the Ute Mountain Ute reservations.
Colorado's senators recommended Finegan for the post in February alongside current Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson and Assistant U.S. Attorney Hetal Doshi.
The Senate committee approved the nominations of Finegan and four other U.S. Attorney candidates by voice vote without discussion. Republican senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee voted no on all five nominees.
