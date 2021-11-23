U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is holding a telephone town hall on Tuesday on the heels of a pair of legislative wins the Colorado Democrat is celebrating.

Bennet's office notes in a release that last week saw President Joe Biden sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill and the House pass a Democratic-led package that addresses the Biden administration's social and climate change agenda, both measures supported by Bennet.

The $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill includes at least $6 billion in funding bound for Colorado over the next five years to pay for improvements to roads, bridges, airports, public transit, water systems, the electric grid, high-speed internet and more, according to a breakdown of the bill's provisions distributed by Bennet's office.

The other legislation — dubbed the Build Back Better Act — includes an extension of the refundable child tax credit championed by Bennet, which he boasts has helped cut the child poverty rate nearly in half. The bill heads to the Senate.

"The Senate now has an opportunity to strengthen the bill even further to support working families and grow the economy from the middle out," Bennet said Friday after the House passed the legislation.

The telephone town hall is set for noon Mountain Time. Constituents can join the call at 833-946-1565.