U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert raised more than $750,000 in the fundraising quarter that closed at midnight, the Silt Republican's campaign said Thursday, nearly matching her haul for the first quarter in what is shaping up to be Colorado's most expensive battleground race in next year's election.
The Democrat who appears to be positioning herself as Boebert's strongest challenger, state Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail, raised $457,000 for the just-completed quarter, her campaign said.
At last count, seven Democrats are running for the chance to face Boebert, who is serving her first term representing the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, which covers most of the Western Slope, Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado.
The Boebert and Donovan campaigns didn't provide additional details, including what the candidates spent over the last three-month period or how much the campaigns had in the bank, and the other Democratic challengers had yet to release their fundraising totals for the second quarter. Quarterly reports are due to the Federal Election Commission on July 15.
Boebert, the gun-toting, Trump-supporting restaurant owner reported raising $845,000 in the first quarter and had roughly $825,000 on hand at the end of the period, which finished on March 31. Donovan, who got into the race in February, raised about $645,000 last quarter and finished with about $360,000 in the bank.
Democrats have been targeting Boebert since she unseated five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in last year's Republican primary, and their campaign has only intensified in recent months as Boebert continues to fan the flames of numerous controversies.
In a statement released by her campaign, Boebert referred to several of the flash-points she regularly invokes in a steady stream of Twitter posts and regular appearances on conservative TV stations.
“The destructive policies of the Biden regime are on full display every day," she said. "Inflation is up, crime is rampant and illegal immigration is spiking, all on the backs of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and all the crazy liberals who think biological men should compete against females in the Olympics."
Continued Boebert: "Ordinary Americans see right through their woke bullcrap and are speaking loudly with their pocketbooks. Thousands of generous folks are supporting my campaign because they know I will always stand up for our freedom and our God-given rights. Together, we will take back the House of Representatives in 2022, fire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House and stop this liberal insanity."
Donovan told the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel that her fundraising total means 3rd CD constituents are ready for a change.
“Coloradans have seen me deliver real results time and again, and are ready for that proven leadership in Washington to lower their health care costs, take action to combat climate change and protect our public lands,” she said in a statement.
In addition to Donovan, others running for the seat include state Rep. Don Valdez, D-La Jara; Glenwood Springs attorney and former legislative candidate Colin Wilhelm; Pueblo community organizer Sol Sandoval; and Root Routledge of Durango, who ran for the seat in the last cycle but dropped out before the Democratic primary. In the first quarter, they each raised just a fraction of the total reported by Donovan.
A preliminary congressional district map released last week by Colorado's Independent Redistricting Commission draws Valdez and Sandoval into a neighboring district, but both say they expect the map commissioners approve later this year will include them.
UPDATE: This story has been updated to include Kerry Donovan's quarterly fundraising total.
