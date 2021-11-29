Two of the Democrats who represent Colorado in the U.S. House are holding telephone town halls on Monday evening.
U.S. Reps. Jason Crow and Joe Neguse each announced plans Monday to provide updates and take questions from constituents about major legislation recently passed by the House, including the infrastructure bill signed into law earlier this month by President Joe Biden.
Crow is holding his telephone tall hall at 7 p.m. Listen in at this link, or sign up on the same page at least an hour before it's scheduled to start to receive a call to participate. Crow represents Aurora and portions of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties in the 6th Congressional District.
Neguse's town hall starts at 7:15 p.m. Listen to the call online here or sign up at the same link at least an hour beforehand to receive a call to join in. Neguse represents the 2nd Congressional District, covering Boulder, Broomfield and Larimer counties along with portions of Jefferson County and mountain counties along Interstate 70 to Vail.
Both lawmakers also said they plan to discuss the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act, Democratic-sponsored legislation passed in mid-November by the House. The sweeping domestic and environmental spending package faces an uncertain fate in the evenly divided Senate.
Neguse, who played a crucial role brokering deals that led to the bills passing in the House, also announced plans to hold another telephone town hall next week, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
