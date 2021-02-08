U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district was home to the most destructive wildfires in state history last year, will hold a listening session to discuss recovery from the disaster.
"Hearing from constituents has been invaluable as we work to craft legislative solutions and address future fires of this scale," Neguse said. "We hope this wildfire listening session will contribute to future legislative proposals, and identify issues we can work on through the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus. We will utilize every mechanism at our disposal to provide needed resources to protect our communities from catastrophic fires.”
The virtual event taking place from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 will feature Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.
In December, Neguse and Bennet also asked the leaders of both parties in Congress to include emergency support for wildfire-affected communities into COVID-19 relief legislation, including watershed protection and forest rehabilitation.
"While both the Department of the Interior and the Forest Service fund short-term burned area stabilization, the Forest Service has limited ability to fund burned area rehabilitation activities. Therefore, Congress must provide sufficient funding and direction to support long-term wildfire recovery and rehabilitation on Forest Service land," they wrote.
