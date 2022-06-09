A national organization that promotes bipartisanship named U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse as one of its 2022 Legislative Action Award winners Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.
The Lafayette Democrat was one of six members of Congress honored by the Bipartisan Policy Center for working across party lines at a ceremony at the International Spy Museum.
“Our country is divided, but it is not ungovernable,” said Jason Grumet, the think tank's president, in a statement. “The recipients of BPC’s 2022 Legislative Action Awards have demonstrated the courage, creativity, and determination required to make progress in this challenging and polarized environment. We are proud to acknowledge these six legislators who have demonstrated the leadership required to get things done for the American people.”
The other lawmakers honored by the center are U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat, and Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican; U.S. Reps. Young Kim, a California Republican, Guy Reschenthaler, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat.
The center also handed its inaugural Freedom Award for outstanding journalism to veteran PBS anchor Judy Woodruff.
Last year, the nonpartisan Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University ranked Neguse as the most bipartisan member of Colorado's House delegation for his legislative record in the previous Congress.
Neguse said he is humbled by the award.
“I’ve long believed we must work to turn down the temperature in our politics and work across party lines to deliver tangible results for the American people," he told Colorado Politics in a written statement.
"Our office has sought to do that through our work on the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus, in order to advance common-sense, science-led solutions to invest in our forests and equip our firefighters, and through our work to expand opportunities for small businesses, safeguard competition in the marketplace, and support our nation’s veterans. I believe our willingness to work with others in good-faith has helped secure victories for our communities, and I’m committed to continuing to do so.”
According to Neguse's office, the lawmaker has introduced 29 bills with bipartisan sponsorship in the 117th Congress, which spans 2021 and 2022. Nine of his bills have been signed into law this term, with two more that have passed both chambers awaiting the president's signature.
