U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn will chair the House subcommittee devoted to nuclear weapons, missile defense and the military's mission in space, the committee's chairman announced Wednesday.
Lamborn, the Colorado Springs Republican who represents Colorado's 5th Congressional District, served as ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Strategic Forces in the last Congress and takes the gavel under the chamber's GOP majority.
“Congressman Lamborn has fought tirelessly to improve our national security by supporting the modernization of our nuclear deterrent and advocating for programs and platforms that will protect our homeland," U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, the committee's chairman and an Alabama Republican, said in a statement.
Lamborn, who won reelection to a ninth term in November, said in a statement that he was honored to be entrusted with the position.
“As China engages in an unprecedented nuclear weapons buildup, Russia continues its unprovoked invasion attempt of Ukraine, North Korea increases missile test cadence, and Iran inches closer to a nuclear weapon, it is fundamental that the United States maintains a robust strategic deterrent," he said.
"I will work tirelessly to ensure that nuclear modernization remains on track, homeland missile defense receives robust funding, advancements are made in national security space, and we achieve offensive and defensive hypersonic technology breakthroughs. Leading these efforts is a tremendous responsibility, and I look forward to the challenge.”
Lamborn told Colorado Politics in a recent interview that chairing the panel is an ideal fit for the district he represents, which is home to roughly 40,000 active-duty troops at five military installations, including the Air Force Academy and bases that run military satellites, control the nation's missile defense and protect the continent from attack.
"It's an amazing opportunity," Lamborn said, adding that many of the missions based out of the Pikes Peak region bolster the subcommittee's mission.
"I can help our national security be stronger and better funded, better equipped and cutting edge, and help the missions that are here locally — make sure that they're protected and established and successful. This subcommittee has everything to do with what's so special about El Paso County and the military presence here."
Rogers, who previously chaired the subcommittee, said last month in a statement to Politico that competition with Russia and China will "drive sustained investment in nuclear delivery platforms and an aging [National Nuclear Security Administration] complex," which are overseen by the subcommittee.
