U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn on Thursday introduced a resolution in Congress to honor the life and legacy of Rush Limbaugh, the pioneering talk radio host who entertained millions and shaped conservative politics for decades.
"It is essential that Rush's dedication to talk radio and his importance to the conservative movement is not forgotten," Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, said on Twitter.
Limbaugh, the divisive and bombastic host of the syndicated "The Rush Limbaugh Show," died Wednesday following a year-long battle with lung cancer.
The resolution commends Limbaugh for "inspiring millions of radio listeners and for his devotion to our country," citing milestones in the radio personality's lengthy career — including receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump and induction into the Radio Hall of Fame.
Limbaugh, the resolution says, "has been a thought leader in the conservative movement for decades," winning praise from Ronald Reagan in a 1992 letter thanking the broadcaster ‘‘for all you’re doing to promote Republican and conservative principles."
A spokeswoman for Lamborn said the resolution had gathered 43 Republican co-sponsors by the time it was formal introduced.
"Rest In Peace Rush Limbaugh," U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican and chairman of the Colorado GOP, tweeted Thursday. "His love for his country and passion for conservatism made him a pioneer in talk radio. He will be deeply missed."
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt, the other Republican in Colorado's congressional delegation, also tweeted a tribute, saying Limbaugh "changed the hearts and minds of so many Americans with his commentary and insight. His great voice will be so deeply missed, but his impact will live on forever."
Lamborn's resolution recalls that Limbaugh was named an honorary member of the House GOP caucus after Republicans took control of the chamber in the 1994 midterm election.
It also notes that Limbaugh was a best-selling author and landed on Barbara Walters' list of 10 Most Fascinating People of 2008 and TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2009.
Reaction to Limbaugh's death by Colorado politicians wasn't uniformly laudatory.
"I don’t think we need to honor evil people just because they were exceptional at it," state Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver, tweeted.
In a statement, Lamborn said Limbaugh's "importance to the conservative movement cannot be overstated."
Added Lamborn: "Liberals often criticized his jests and words with anger and without acknowledging his free speech rights. Rush Limbaugh was a patriot, and his voice will truly be missed. His legacy will not be forgotten."
