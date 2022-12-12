The mandatory recount in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch confirmed the incumbent's victory, the Secretary of State's Office announced on Monday.
That outcome did not come as a surprise, as Frisch earlier conceded the race and Boebert already declared victory.
Meanwhile, the recount in Colorado's House District 43 also confirmed the victory of Robert “Bob” Marshall, a Democrat, the Secretary of State's Office said.
“The mandatory recount for U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of House District 43 are complete and have confirmed the results of the races. Colorado’s elections are safe, secure, and accurate,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement. “I commend the election workers from across the state and my office for conducting these recounts and for their continued work to make Colorado the best place to cast a ballot.”
In CD3's final tally, Boebert lost three votes, while Frisch gained one.
In the state House race, Marshall lost one vote, while Rep. Kurt Huffman, a Republican, also lost one vote.
The unofficial election results showed Marshall winning by more than 400 votes. That margin of victory was too large to mandate an automatic recount — which is triggered only when the margin between the two top-finishers is 0.5% or less of the leading candidate's vote total.
Huffman, who is technically the district's incumbent legislator, though he only assumed the seat in June after a vacancy committee selected him to take over for Kevin Van Winkle, requested the recount on Monday and submitted a check for $1,000 to cover the estimated cost of $738. Winkle, a Highlands Ranch Republican, moved from the state House to the state Senate to fill another vacancy.
In conceding defeat, Frisch earlier said he supports the process and he didn't want to "raise false hope" by continuing with his challenge.
Boebert said on Twitter shortly after Frisch spoke that she had heard from her opponent and was enthused about working with the incoming GOP majority in the House.
The close race in the Republican-leaning district — according to the New York Times, it was the closest congressional contest in the country this cycle — took nearly everyone by surprise.
Boebert, the former owner of a gun-themed restaurant and one of former President Trump's most vocal supporters, easily won the seat last cycle after upsetting a five-term GOP incumbent in the primary.
Following redistricting, the largely rural 3rd CD shifted further to the right, with Republican candidates favored by about 9 percentage points, according to a nonpartisan analysis of its electorate's voting history.
The district covers 27 counties on the Western Slope and across Southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.
After emerging from a three-way Democratic primary with a narrow win, Frisch, a former member of the Aspen City Council, ran as a centrist in a bid to win over independent voters and Republicans disillusioned with Boebert's combative approach, which he derided as "angertainment."
Boebert survived a primary challenge from a conservative state lawmaker who made many of the same arguments, defeating state Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose rancher, by a roughly two-to-one margin. Coram later endorsed Frisch in the general election.
While Frisch released an internal poll in early October that showed the race in a statistical dead heat, national election forecasters rated the seat as solidly Republican, and national party organizations declined to spend money supporting either candidate.
The political establishment was stunned on Election Night when early returns showed Frisch with a lead, which he maintained until two days after the election as counting continued. But Boebert pulled ahead and held onto a slim lead.
