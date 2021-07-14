Gov. Jared Polis is calling on congressional leaders to take up comprehensive immigration reform, including a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
The letter released Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., praised the role immigrants played in America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our immigrant community has always played an integral part in nearly every part of our economy,” Polis said in the letter. “But even more so throughout this pandemic it was clear that immigrants are vital to powering our nation’s economy.”
The letter urges the quartet of leaders to “build an immigration system that is humane and orderly and rooted in justice and enforceability.”
“By paving a sustainable pathway to citizenship, our nation can give our immigrant community members the peace of mind they deserve while also powering Colorado and our entire country’s comeback from the pandemic,” Polis wrote.
Congressional discussions on immigration reform in the early days of the Biden administration have been largely confined to measures tucked into Democrats’ budget reconciliation package. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told the AP on Tuesday that his budget will include the immigration language “if I have anything to say about it.”
That was confirmed by Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat who chairs of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel. Padilla told Roll Call on Tuesday it was his “understanding and expectation” that the budget package would include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
