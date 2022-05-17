The Polis administration is partnering with a Denver-area nonprofit that collects breast milk to help address a baby formula shortage that turned into a national crisis in the last few weeks, with mothers desperately hunting shelves to feed their children.
The out of stock rate for baby formula hovers at 40% nationwide, with some states experiencing more acute shortages, according to reports.
Polis unveiled the partnership with Rocky Mountain Children’s Foundation' Mothers’ Milk Bank to call for donations of breast milk – and money – to help families. Mothers' Milk Bank, which is based in Arvada, collects and processes breast milk, distributing the precious resource nationwide.
“Some parents are facing the unthinkable reality of not being able to feed their children through no fault of their own, so Colorado is partnering on an option to address the formula supply issue. It is critical that we use every option out there to make sure our infants do not go hungry. Moms who are able to donate breastmilk should do so as a lifeline for those who can’t, and no matter how you feed your baby, a fed baby is the priority,” Polis said in a statement.
Rebecca Heinrich, Director of Mothers’ Milk Bank, said every ounce of milk counts.
"The more donated milk we can get in the door now, the more we’ll be able to support families for the weeks and months to come,” Heinrich said in the same news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.