A Grand Junction-based company that provides care for those suffering from radiation exposure on Thursday honored U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter for his work to support former atomic workers at the Jeffco-based Rocky Flats Plant.

Perlmutter, D-Arvada, was presented with Nuclear Care Partners’ inaugural National Congressional Award for Atomic Heroes during a ceremony at the Armed Forces Tribute Garden in Westminster.

“Representative Perlmutter has been a true champion for former atomic workers, driving efforts on several fronts to preserve their benefits, protect their access to quality care and ensure that their needs are met through programs the way Congress intended,” said Jenna Noem, NCP’s co-founder and CEO. “NCP is thrilled to publicly recognize Representative Perlmutter’s contributions and commend him for his support of this very special population.”

NCP highlighted the Arvada Democrat's work to protect benefits for former atomic workers, improve the solvency of a illness compensation program for energy workers and “ensure patient access to much-needed benefits in a way that is timely, effective, and consistent with their level of need.”

Perlmutter in a statement thanked NCP “for their work to provide the highest quality of care for former nuclear weapons workers who sacrificed their health and lives to protect our country.”

“I look forward to working together to continue to ensure these heroes receive the benefits and care they need and deserve,” he said.