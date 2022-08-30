U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Colorado on Wednesday to tour the National Center for Atmospheric Research and attend a roundtable discussion touting the Inflation Reduction Act, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse's office announced Tuesday.
The new law, which includes the largest climate-related spending approved by Congress, seeks to cut inflation through a 15% minimum corporate income tax and a stricter tax collection system. It also allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
Neguse's office noted that the Inflation Reduction Act advanced several priorities, including $5 billion for reforestation and wildfire mitigation, $4 billion to combat drought conditions across the West, and $2 billion for federal labs throughout the country.
Joining Neguse and Pelosi are Dr. Antonio J. Busalacchi, president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research and Dr. Everette Joseph, director of the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
Funding for national laboratories has been one of Neguse's priorities.
