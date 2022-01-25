NATIONAL JEWISH HEALTH
Denver
News: U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and his wife, Robin Pringle Hickenlooper, are among those chosen to be grand marshals for the 25th annual Beaux Arts Ball. This benefit for National Jewish Health takes place Feb. 26 at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center.
Hickenlooper, a Denver Democrat, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020 and took office on Jan. 3, 2021. Prior to that he served two terms as Denver’s mayor and two terms as Colorado’s governor. He had also sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 but dropped out of the race.
His wife is senior vice president for corporate development at Liberty Media and serves on the board of directors at National Jewish Health. The couple married in 2016.
The other Grand Marshals are:
- Karen and John Ikard. He is the former chief executive officer and current chairman of FirstBank.
- Terri and Vic Lombardi. He is a reporter and host for Altitude TV.
- Michele and Richard Right. He is the president of Katzson Brothers.
- Maja and Mark Rosenquist. She is a senior vice president at Mortenson.
"Moulin Rouge” is the theme for this dinner and entertainment extravaganza chaired by Anne and Rich Baer, Rosalina and Richard Diecidue, Lindsey and Stanton Dodge, David Engleberg, Edward and Lisa Hansen and Abby Goldsmith and J.D. Sewald. The Morgridge Family Foundation is the presenting sponsor.
Tickets, starting at $500 each, can be purchased by visiting njhealth.org/beauxartsball.
About the organization: National Jewish Health is the world’s only facility dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders.
Website: njhealth.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Calendar? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
