STAENBERG-LOUP JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER
Denver
News: Mike Sophir is the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center’s new chief executive officer.
Sophir has over 30 years in nonprofit and corporate leadership, including a stint as director of corporate development for the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation. His hire was announced by JCC Denver’s board chair, Ed Nekritz, who had been the JCC’s acting CEO during the one-year search for a new leader.
“Mike is the right person to join us at this juncture, to continue to move the JCC Denver forward as an inclusive, community-focused organization,” Nekritz said. “He is also the right person to help us ensure that the JCC Denver serves as a second home for the community, engaging current, new and prospective members as the JCC Denver embarks on its 100th year.”
Sophir steps into his new role on Jan. 10.
Most recently, Sophir was senior consultant at Columns, where he delivered strategic organization and business development strategies to local and national nonprofit and public sector clients.
Prior to that, he was chief executive officer for Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at its international headquarters in Chicago. A Colorado resident for 22 years, Sophir also has been senior vice president at Denver’s Peri Marketing and Public Relations. As a child growing up in Omaha, Sophir participated in summer camps, sports activities and theater programs in the Jewish Community Center there.
“In general, there is a hunger among many for reconnection, in part resulting from the proliferation of technology and especially as we continue to navigate through the pandemic,” Sophir said. “I am excited to join the JCC Denver at this unique time because of the role the organization plays in nurturing community connections and providing a place to belong for everyone, no matter one's background or beliefs.”
About the organization: The Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center (JCC Denver) serves the Denver metro area through educational, social, cultural, fitness, sports and other programs that are rooted in Jewish values. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is located at 350 S. Dahlia St.
Website: jccdenver.org
