U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse is one of the founders of the bipartisan Congressional Intellectual Property Promotion and Piracy Prevention Caucus, which launched on Friday to promote legislation combatting domestic and international piracy and also to work with consumer groups and intellectual property owners.
“Intellectual property is a key driver of our economy and American innovation,” said Neguse. “Entrepreneurs and small businesses across the country rely on intellectual property to grow their businesses, and we know these businesses are the backbone of our economy. I’m excited to work with the caucus co-chairs in a bipartisan manner to ensure our IP laws incentivize and promote innovation and inclusion.”
In December 2020, Congress passed appropriations and coronavirus relief legislation that contained several provisions related to intellectual property. Those included the establishment of a board within the Copyright Office to adjudicate small-dollar claims, easing the burden for companies to temporarily halt attacks on their brands, and the institution of new protocols related to fraudulent trademarks.
A 2019 report to Congress from the U.S. Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator described the use of trade authority and law enforcement action as the tools the Trump administration had incorporated into its intellection property protection strategy:
"American innovators and creators must be able to operate in foreign markets that provide them with clear paths to secure and use their IP. Countries and foreign companies should not be allowed to profit off of the theft or misappropriation of American intellectual property, including, for example, by trade secret theft, IP infringement, piracy, forced technology transfers or localization requirements," the report noted. "Additionally, American brand holders must have full and fair ability to market and sell their products and use their properly registered trademarks across the globe, without undue restrictions."
