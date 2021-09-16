Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the draw at a high-dollar fundraiser in Colorado Springs next month for Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn's re-election campaign, according to an invitation obtained by Colorado Politics.

Pompeo, who ran the State Department and the CIA during the Trump administration, is widely seen as a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender. Since spring, the former House member from Kansas has fueled speculation by traveling to early-primary states and the launch this summer of a political action committee to boost Republican congressional candidates in the 2022 midterms.

Lamborn is seeking a ninth term representing the heavily Republican 5th Congressional District. He won his most recent term last year by a 20-point margin over Democrat Jillian Freeland and has yet to draw a prominent challenger for next year's election.

The hour-long fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 22 at an undisclosed location in Colorado Springs, according to the invitation. Tickets to the reception range from $250 for a single entry to $5,800 for a couple to join the host committee and get access to a 30-minute VIP gathering, which includes photos with Pompeo.

Pompeo has kept up a busy itinerary since Trump left the White House, including stops in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, which hold the first three nominating contests on the presidential calendar.

In June, Pompeo unveiled CAVPAC — it stands for Championing American Values and is a nod to his service in an Army armored cavalry unit, the Washington Examiner reported — and said he plans to "be there on the ground" for Republican candidates ahead of next year's election.

“We're mindful that it'll be important that we take back the White House in 2024. And I can assure you that I will be in that fight in some role in 2024,” Pompeo told the Examiner. "This isn't about my 2024 race, not remotely. This is about doing all — laying all the groundwork necessary to be successful in November of next year.”

Pompeo added that he wants "to meet the supporters for these people. I want to make the case to them why they need to do everything they can to help these candidates win.”

Pompeo noted that he intends to endorse in primaries, picking the GOP candidate who "delivers on the vision for conservatives that I've been working on."

Former President Donald Trump sounds increasingly like a 2024 presidential candidate but has stopped short of throwing his hat in the ring. Polling shows he would dominate a field of Republican hopefuls that could include Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, among others.

Lamborn hasn't had to break a sweat in general elections since winning a bruising, six-way primary for the open seat in 2006, but he has had to get past primary challengers in all but two of his runs for re-election.