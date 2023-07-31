Mike Kopp, the former state legislator who has led Colorado Concern in the last eight years, is leaving the organization.
Kopp said he would be leaving effective Dec. 1 and he plans to join the private sector.
"It's been such a challenge and decidedly great honor to be able to lead this organization for eight years," Kopp, the group's longest-serving president and CEO since Colorado Concern's inception in 1986, told Colorado Politics.
In particular, Kopp said he's proud not just of Colorado Concern's accomplishments but also what it has created — a "bipartisan space," where it doesn't matter if it's a "Democratic or Republican solution" but what's important is it moves the state forward.
"We've gone to the legislature with no other proposition but how to grow the economy," Kopp said.
Kopp served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and was later appointed as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army. In between, he joined the senior management team of the Intermountain Rural Electric Association. He won a a seat to the state Senate in 2006 and served for four years, including a term as Senate minority leader. He ran for governor in 2014. He also serves as a trustee at Metro State University and Colorado Christian University.
Greg Stevinson, who chairs Colorado Concern, said it is with "great melancholy on my part" to see Kopp leave the organization, but he's also excited for his next adventure.
"He's done a remarkable job," Stevinson said in an interview, citing the philosophy that animates Colorado Concern under Kopp — how to ensure Colorado's economy benefits the state's ordinary residents.
In a statement, Stevinson said Kopp possesses the "unusual ability to unite those with competing priorities around a singular mission."
"It’s rare to have someone with such a desire to win who also has the ability to ensure everyone feels heard and validated,” Stevinson said. “The board is very proud of what Colorado Concern has achieved in partnership with Mike and are grateful for his service and leadership, and, in particular, the incredible team that Mike assembled at Colorado Concern.”
Barry Hirschfeld, a founding member of the group, said Kopp is, in large part, responsible for "putting Colorado Concern on the map as the mainstay organization that promotes business-friendly legislation, enabling Colorado employers to provide the high-paying jobs from which their employees in our state can flourish"
Hirschfeld added, “We are all sorry to see Mike leave, but we're looking forward with great anticipation to his future success.”
Janine Davidson, president, Metro State University of Denver, called Kopp a "first-class civic leader who has succeeded in every initiative he has led because of his ability to cut through political tribalism and get to the heart of an issue."
Kopp told Colorado Politics he's particularly proud of the $5 billion, 10-year transportation plan that created new sources of funding to build out Colorado's roads and bridges, create more electric vehicle charging stations, boost mass transit and mitigate air pollution in problem areas.
Kopp said he saw the "political dysfunction" in the area of transportation, with Republicans and Democrats sharing the same goal of funding transportation but sharply disagreeing on the strategy.
"As a result, nothing was being done," Kopp said.
He and others hunkered down to build the coalition over two years that would successfully push for the legislation.
With new transportation money, several long over due projects have gone forward, notably the Floyd Hill Project, which the Department of Transportation said will improve eight miles of the I-70 mountain corridor from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs by, among other things, adding a third westbound travel lane that will function as an express lane. Kopp noted the project broke ground just a few days ago.
Under Kopp, Colorado Concern advocated for securing $700 million dollars in property tax relief, including the first commercial property tax reduction in 40 years; easing the regulatory burden to get licensed professionals and military spouses to work sooner in the state; and, leading the efforts over construction litigation at the state Capitol, which the group said has helped to increase the supply in the multi-family sales market.
Kopp said he's considering his options with the private sector, including starting a new business or joining an industry.
In a news release, Colorado Concern said its board is initiating the process of finding Kopp's replacement.
