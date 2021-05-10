U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet unveiled a list of endorsements on Monday from more than 165 current and former elected officials and community leaders backing the Colorado Democrat's bid for a third term in next year's election.
Bennet's endorsers include nearly every living Colorado Democrat who has served as governor, U.S. senator or member of Congress, as well as dozens of current and former state lawmakers, mayors, county commissioners and activists.
Among them is Polly Baca, the first Latina to serve in Colorado's state Senate, who lauded Bennet's "support for communities of color" during a virtual press call announcing the endorsements.
“I am proud to endorse Michael, who has been critical in helping Colorado recover stronger from the COVID-19 crisis and fighting for local communities across Colorado," said Baca, adding, "Michael’s leadership and locally driven approach are indispensable.”
Also on the call was Bennet's colleague, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, who noted that he first worked with Bennet nearly 20 years ago, when Bennet was Hickenlooper's first chief of staff after he was elected mayor of Denver.
He said the Bennet he works with in Washington today is the same Bennet he knew then — "Someone who’s not afraid to roll up their sleeves and do the hard work and reach across the aisle when you need to to make sure you get things done."
Hickenlooper also heaped praise on Bennet's role enacting his signature issue, a temporary expansion of the child tax credit in a move analysts say could cut child poverty in half in its first year.
"He has gotten, just by his pure tenacity, the expanded child tax credit though and passed, that's going to cut child poverty by 50%," Hickenlooper said. "But more than that, he's been working for Colorado families and working people since he first got to the Senate more than 10 years ago."
After being appointed to fill a Senate vacancy in 2009, Bennet has won election to the seat twice, in 2010 and 2016. He has yet to draw a 2022 Republican opponent.
Bennet, who ran for president in 2020 but withdrew after a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary, raised more than $1.2 million in the first fundraising quarter this year-end and finished the period with about the same amount on hand.
State Sen. James Coleman, D-Denver, called Bennet "a powerful advocate for everyday Coloradans" during the call and said he meets one-on-one with Bennet every three months.
"He has delivered on criminal justice reform, supports expanding access to higher education and job training, and is working in consultation with local communities on legislation to end the school-to-prison pipeline," Coleman said.
Calling Bennet "one of the most deeply curious officials I know," San Miguel County Commissioner Hillary Cooper said the incumbent is responsive to communities across the state, including rural Colorado.
"In San Miguel County and up and down the Western Slope, Michael has listened to Coloradans and championed protecting the public lands that are crucial to our state’s natural beauty, outdoor economy, and our way of life," Cooper said.
After listening to his supporters sing his praises, Bennet said he was struck by how they have served "with the knowledge that it's not about you, it's about the people you represent," adding, "I think at this time of this incredibly polarized political landscape in the country, that's really what Colorado needs."
Bennet said he's "made it my work to make sure the work I do in Washington is rooted in the voices of the people in Colorado that I represent, that the legislation is actually written on their kitchen tables and not written here in Washington, D.C. As a result of that, we've been able to put some important points on the board. There's a lot left to do, and that's why I'm running again."
Below is the list of endorsers released Monday by the Bennet campaign:
- John Hickenlooper, U.S. senator, former governor of Colorado, Denver
- Jason Crow, U.S. House of Representatives CD6, Aurora
- Joe Neguse, U.S. House of Representatives CD2, Boulder
- Ed Perlmutter, U.S. House of Representatives CD7, Arvada
- Jared Polis, governor of Colorado, Boulder
- Dianne Primavera, lieutenant governor of Colorado, Broomfield
- Dave Young, state treasurer of Colorado, Greeley
- Phil Weiser, attorney general of Colorado, Denver
- Ken Salazar, former U.S. secretary of the Interior, former U.S. senator, San Luis Valley
- Mark Udall, former U.S. senator, former U.S. House representative CD2, Eldorado Springs
- Tim Wirth, former U.S. senator, Crested Butte
- Betsy Markey, former U.S. House representative CD4, former U.S. assistant secretary of Homeland Security, Fort Collins
- John Salazar, former U.S. House representative CD3, former Agriculture commissioner of Colorado, Manassa
- Bill Ritter, former governor of Colorado, Denver
- Roy Romer, former governor of Colorado, Denver
- Joe Garcia, former lieutenant governor of Colorado, Colorado Springs
- Barbara O’Brien, director of Denver Public Schools, former lieutenant governor of Colorado, Denver
- Dr. Gail Schoettler, former lieutenant governor of Colorado, Parker
- Federico Peña, former U.S. secretary of Energy, former U.S. secretary of Transportation, Denver
- Leroy Garcia, president of the Colorado Senate, Pueblo
- Alec Garnett, speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives, Denver
- Jeff Bridges, Colorado state senator SD26, Denver
- Janet Buckner, Colorado state senator SD28, Lafayette
- James Coleman, Colorado state senator SD33, Denver
- Jessie Danielson, Colorado state senator SD20, Wheat Ridge
- Kerry Donovan, Colorado state senator SD5, Vail
- Steve Fenberg, Colorado state senator SD18, Boulder
- Rhonda Fields, Colorado state senator SD29, Aurora
- Joann Ginal, Colorado state senator SD14, Fort Collins
- Julie Gonzales, Colorado state senator SD34, Denver
- Chris Hansen, Colorado state senator SD31, Denver
- Sonya Jacquez Lewis, Colorado state senator SD17, Lafayette
- Chris Kolker, Colorado state senator SD27, Centennial
- Pete Lee, Colorado state senator SD11, Manitou Springs
- Dominick Moreno, Colorado state senator SD21, Commerce City
- Brittany Pettersen, Colorado state senator SD22, Lakewood
- Robert Rodriguez, Colorado state senator SD32, Denver
- Faith Winter, Colorado state senator SD24, Denver
- Judy Amabile, Colorado state representative HD13, Boulder
- Jennifer Bacon, Colorado state representative HD7, Denver
- Tracey Bernett, Colorado state representative HD12, Denver
- Shannon Bird, Colorado state representative HD35, Westminster
- Andrew Bosenecker, Colorado state representative HD53, Fort Collins
- Lindsey Daugherty, Colorado state representative HD29, Lakewood
- Daneya Esgar, Colorado state representative HD46, Pueblo
- Tony Exum Sr., Colorado state representative HD17, Colorado Springs
- Meg Froelich, Colorado state representative HD3, Englewood
- Matt Gray, Colorado state representative HD33, Broomfield
- Edie Hooton, Colorado state representative HD10, Boulder
- Chris Kennedy, Colorado state representative HD23, Lakewood
- Julie McCluskie, Colorado state representative HD61, Dillon
- Karen McCormick DVM, Colorado state representative HD11, Longmont
- Barbara McLachlan, Colorado state representative HD59, Durango
- Dafna Michaelson Jenet, Colorado state representative HD30, Aurora
- Kyle Mullica, Colorado state representative HD34, Thornton
- Naquetta Ricks, Colorado state representative HD40, Aurora
- Dylan Roberts, Colorado state representative HD26, Avon
- Marc Snyder, Colorado state representative HD18, Manitou Springs
- Donald Valdez, Colorado state representative HD62, La Jara
- Mike Weissman, Colorado state representative HD36, Aurora
- Aaron Abeyta, mayor of Antonito, Author, Antonito
- John Clark, mayor of Ridgway, Ridgway
- Jonathan Godes, mayor of Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Springs
- Nick Gradisar, mayor of Pueblo, Pueblo
- Michael Hancock, mayor of Denver, Denver
- Wendy Koenig, mayor of Estes Park, Estes Park
- Nick Kutrumbos, mayor of Winter Park, Winter Park
- Eric Mamula, mayor of Breckenridge, Breckenridge
- Jacki Marsh, mayor of Loveland, Loveland
- Jim Schmidt, mayor of Crested Butte, Crested Butte
- Tara Schoedinger, mayor of Jamestown, Jamestown
- Sam Weaver, mayor of Boulder, Boulder
- P.T. Wood, mayor of Salida, Distiller, Salida
- Jason Anderson, former Saguache County commissioner, Crestone
- Jane Ard-Smith, Colorado Springs
- Yolanda Avila, Colorado Springs City Council, District 4, Colorado Springs
- Polly Baca, former Colorado state senator SD25, Denver
- Bob Bacon, former Colorado state senator SD14, Fort Collins
- Keith Baker, Chaffee County commissioner, Buena Vista
- Rich Ball, Loveland City Council member, Loveland
- Hon. KC Becker, former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives, Boulder
- Ken Bennett, Windsor Town Board member, Windsor
- Kendra Black, Denver City Councilwoman, Denver
- Mario M. Carrera, retired Chief Revenue Officer, Entravision Communications, Denver
- Kathy Chandler-Henry, Eagle County commissioner, Eagle
- Hilary Cooper, San Miguel County commissioner, Telluride
- Tim Corrigan, Routt County commissioner, Yampa
- Thomas Davidson, executive manager at Counties and Commissioners Acting Together, Silverthorne
- Cindy Domenico, former Boulder County commissioner, Lafayette
- Mike Feeley, former minority leader of the Colorado Senate, Lakewood
- Greg Felt, Chaffee County commissioner, Buena Vista
- Mark Ferrandino, former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives, Denver
- Scott Fetchenhier, San Juan County commissioner, Silverton
- Kevin Flynn, Denver City councilman, Denver
- Joe Garcia, former lieutenant governor of Colorado, Colorado Springs
- Deb Gardner, former Boulder County commissioner, Longmont
- Rudy Gonzales, executive director of Servicios de la Raza, Denver
- Nita Gonzales, community leader, Denver
- Peter Groff, former president of the Colorado Senate, Denver
- Susan Gutowsky, Fort Collins City Council member, Fort Collins
- Reverend Lucía Guzmán, former Colorado state senator SD34, Denver
- Karl Hanlon, West Slope attorney and rural activist; Shareholder at Karp Neu Hanlon P.C., Carbondale
- Anna Jo Haynes, president Emeritus at Mile High Early Learning, Denver
- Happy Haynes, former School Board member of Denver Public Schools, Denver
- Jim Hooton, Climate activist, Boulder
- Jonathan Houck, Gunnison County commissioner, Gunnison
- James Iacino, executive chairman of Seattle Fish Company, Ridgway
- Linda Isenhart, Gilpin County commissioner, Black Hawk
- Kent Jarnig, chair of Progressive Veterans of El Paso County, Colorado, Monument
- Elise Jones, former Boulder County commissioner, Boulder
- Zan Jones, former mayor of Boulder, Boulder
- Kim Jordan, co-founder of New Belgium Brewing, Fort Collins
- John Kefalas, Larimer County commissioner, Fort Collins
- Robin Kniech, Denver City Councilwoman, Denver
- Frances Koncilja, attorney, Denver
- Jim Koncilja, attorney, Pueblo
- Joe Koncilja, attorney, Pueblo
- Tracy Kraft-Tharp, Jefferson County commissioner, Arvada
- Gwen Lachelt, former La Plata County commissioner, Durango
- Scott Lamb, Mineral County commissioner, Creede
- Hassan Latif, executive director of Second Chance Center, Denver
- Claire Levy, Boulder County commissioner, Boulder
- Richard Lewis, founder and CEO, RTL Networks, Aurora
- Kelly McNicholas Kury, Pitkin County commissioner, Aspen
- Beth Melton, Routt County commissioner, Steamboat Springs
- Alexis Menocal Harrigan, director of State Government Affiars, Code.org, Denver
- Diane Mitsch Bush, former Colorado state representative HD26, Steamboat Springs
- Donald Moore, Southern Colorado Healthcare Leader, Pueblo
- Marcy Morrison, former mayor of Manitou Springs, Manitou Springs
- Kevin Murphy, Colorado Springs
- Chuck Murphy Jr., Colorado Springs
- Chuck Murphy, Sr., Democrat, Colorado Springs
- Cavanaugh O’Leary, community leader, Aspen
- Cav O’Leary, student at UC Denver, Aspen
- Lawrence Pacheco, former Costilla County commissioner, Fort Garland
- Marsha Porter-Norton, La Plata County commissioner, Durango
- James Proby, founder and CEO of The Men’s Xchange, Colorado Springs
- Rachael E. Richards, Aspen City Councilwoman, Aspen
- Kathleen Ricker, former chairwoman of El Paso County Democrats, Colorado Springs
- Rosemary Rodriguez, Community Connector, Denver
- Mannie Rodriguez, founder of the Colorado Democratic Latino Initiative, Denver
- Dr. Ryan Ross, CEO of Urban Leadership Foundation, Denver
- Alan Salazar, chief of staff to mayor Michael B. Hancock, Denver
- Andrea Samson, Loveland City Council member, Loveland
- Alex Sanchez, Voces Unidas Action Fund, Glenwood Springs
- Bev Schmitt, political activist, Fort Collins
- Gail Schwartz, former Colorado state senator SD5, Basalt
- Alan Schwartz, Basalt
- Jody Shadduck-McNally, Larimer County commissioner, Loveland
- Sarah Shrader, owner and co-founder, Bonsai Design, Grand Junction
- Helen Sigmond, former Alamosa County commissioner, Alamosa
- John Singletary, retired rancher/farmer, Pueblo
- Richard Skorman, Colorado Springs City Council president pro-tem, Colorado Springs
- Kristin Stephens, Larimer County commissioner, Fort Collins
- Connie Sullivan, former mayor of Lyons, Lyons
- John Tayer, president and CEO of Boulder Chamber of Commerce, Boulder
- Ben Tisdel, Ouray County commissioner, Ouray
- Blanca O’Leary, community leader, Aspen
- Edward Vigil, former Colorado state representative HD 62, Alamosa
- Carrie Warren-Gully, Arapahoe County commissioner, Littleton
- Wilma Webb, former Colorado state representative HD8, Denver
- Wellington Webb, former mayor of Denver, Denver
- Allen Webb Jr., Denver
- Elbra Wedgeworth, former president of Denver City Council, Denver
- Julie Westerndorff, former La Plata County commissioner, Bayfield
- Randy Wheelock, Clear Creek County commissioner, Empire
- Barry Wilson, Windsor Town Board member, Windsor
- Dean Wingfield, rancher, former Yuma County commissioner, Vernon
- Kathi Wright, Loveland City Council member, Loveland
