Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, issued his latest attack against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, threatening to strip the GOP leader of his speakership if he doesn’t honor the concessions he says were initially made earlier this year.
In a heated floor speech on Tuesday, Gaetz accused McCarthy of being “out of compliance” with the agreement that was brokered between House Republicans in exchange for their support during the speakership elections in January. The statement builds on days of tension between the two Republicans, putting increased pressure on McCarthy to appease all corners of his caucus.
“I rise today to serve notice, Mr. Speaker, that you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role,” Gaetz said. “The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate, total compliance or remove you pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair.”
Gaetz listed a number of demands he said were part of the initial speakership agreement that have yet to materialize, such as a vote on term limits, budget cuts, access to Jan. 6 surveillance tapes, and subpoenas issued against Hunter Biden and other members of the president’s family. Gaetz also warned that if McCarthy puts forward a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown, he would advance a motion to vacate.
Gaetz first issued a threat to oust McCarthy from his leadership over the weekend, threatening to call for a motion to vacate if the speaker didn’t open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden — even going so far as to look to his Democratic counterparts for possible assistance.
“And if Democrats bail out McCarthy, as they may do, then I will lead the resistance to this uniparty and the Biden-McCarthy-Jeffries government that they are attempting to build,” he said, referring to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).
McCarthy at first brushed off those comments, telling reporters on Monday he was unafraid of a confidence vote.
“Look, Matt’s Matt,” McCarthy said.
The speaker later confirmed on Tuesday morning he would be directing House leaders to open an impeachment inquiry, making the announcement less than an hour before Gaetz was scheduled to speak on the floor.
However, that directive is not enough, Gaetz said.
“That’s how you know that the rush and some of the battle performance you just saw from the speaker isn’t real,” he said. “Moments ago, Speaker McCarthy endorsed an impeachment inquiry. This is a baby step following weeks of pressure from House conservatives to do more.”
Gaetz acknowledged several of the demands he is making, such as votes for term limits or impeachment, may fail to pass the House, but he remained adamant a vote should still be called.
“I will concede that the votes I have called for will likely fail,” he said. “I have prepared for that eventuality because at least if we take votes, the American people get to see who’s going to tolerate the business as usual.”
