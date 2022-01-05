Local officials are preparing to host President Joe Biden on Friday, when the president is expected to tour the damage from the Marshall fire that destroyed nearly a thousand homes and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse said he and Gov. Jared Polis will join the president, adding Biden will talk about urgently needed federal support for the individuals and businesses displaced by the fire, which spread quickly across thousands of acres on Dec. 30.
“This week, many in the Boulder County community — throughout Superior and Louisville — are beginning the long road to recovery in the wake of the unprecedented and terrible Marshall Fire,” said Neguse, who represents the area, in a statement.
The congressman added: “We cannot expect our communities to bear the burden of this disaster on their own. We must bring the full force of the federal government to bear as our communities work to rebuild and recover. I’m deeply grateful to President Biden and his Administration for authorizing a swift Disaster Declaration this past weekend to begin the flow of federal funds to our community, and I look forward to hosting him on the ground on Friday to share firsthand the powerful stories of Boulder County’s resilience and strength.”
Biden approved a major disaster declaration on Jan. 1, making funds available for victims of the fire to pay for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.
The White House announced Wednesday afternoon that the president and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Boulder to survey wildfire damage on Friday, followed by a trip to Las Vegas to attend a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Saturday.
"We welcome a visit by the president to see firsthand the devastation that Boulder County has experienced,” Polis said during a news conference Wednesday. “We look forward to conveying to the president the needs of the community, both short-, medium- and long-term, around housing and around rebuilding.”
Biden last visited Colorado in September to promote emerging technologies to take on climate change during a stop at the Arvada campus of a national laboratory, just a few miles south of the spot where authorities believe the Marshall fire started.
Standing in front of arrays of solar panels and giant wind turbines after touring the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus, Biden sounded the alarm on what he termed the "code red" climate emergency.
The day before his September visit to Colorado, Biden toured areas ravaged by wildfires in Idaho and California.
"The bottom line is, it's everywhere. It's everywhere. Communities that nearly one in three Americans call home have been struck by weather disasters in just last the last three months," Biden said.
Authorities say "critically dry" conditions in Boulder County fueled the grass fire that tore through suburban subdivisions last week, resulting in the most damaging wildfire in state history, with losses estimated as high as $850 million.
— This developing story has been updated. Denver Gazette reporter Hannah Metzger and Colorado Politics managing editor Luige Del Puerto contributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.