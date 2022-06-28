Coloradans head to the polls today to decide which candidates the two major parties will nominate for the November ballot.
Nearly all of the most competitive primaries are in the Republican primary this year, since Democratic incumbents are seeking reelection without opposition in their primaries. Both parties' ballots feature hotly contested congressional and legislative primaries in parts of the state.
Voters are making their choices with two major political developments in the backdrop – a congressional hearing into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn longstanding precedent guaranteeing access to abortion and leaving it to the states to decide the parameters of their reproductive rights statutes.
Voters are also casting ballots at a time of soaring inflation, primarily fueled by skyrocketing prices at the gas pump, and a broad sense that living in Colorado, particularly in metro Denver, has become unaffordable.
The Colorado Politics, in partnership with The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette, will provide updates throughout the day. On Twitter, follow us at @colo_politics, @DenverGazette and @csgazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.