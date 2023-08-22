Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert trails her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by 2 percentage points, according to a new internal poll of likely voters released Tuesday by a Democratic firm.
Frisch, the former Aspen City Council member who came within fewer than 600 votes of unseating Boebert last year, leads the incumbent 50% to 48% in Colorado's Republican-leaning 3rd Congressional District, pollster Keating Research found.
The difference is within the poll's 3.5 percentage point margin of error. It's the first publicly released poll this cycle to show Frisch in the lead.
The telephone survey of 801 likely voters was conducted Aug. 8-15, Keating said in a polling memo.
The pollster found Frisch leading Boebert among the district's unaffiliated voters by 17 percentage points and holding a 32-point lead among Latino voters.
Republicans hold an 8 percentage point lead in registration in the district. In recent elections, the seat's electorate has tipped toward major Republican nominees by 9 percentage points.
“With this new poll showing us ahead of Lauren Boebert, I am more confident than ever that we are on track to win in 2024,” Frisch said in a statement. He added that the results tell him that "voters in this district are tired of Boebert’s extremism and want a representative who delivers common sense solutions for their families, their businesses, and their communities.”
A spokesman for Boebert's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The 3rd District covers most of the Western Slope and parts of southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.
Another poll released by Democratic firm Global Strategy Group in April showed the race tied, with Boebert and Frisch each receiving 45% support.
Frisch, one of five Democrats seeking the 2024 nomination, launched his bid for a rematch in February and since has set off-year fundraising records for a Colorado congressional candidate, including raising more than three times what Boebert raised in the last fundraising period.
Election forecasters at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report list the seat as a toss-up, citing Frisch's fundraising haul and Boebert's confrontational approach to politics.
Other Democrats running include Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, Gunnison veterinarian Debby Burnett and first-time candidates David Karpas and Adam Withrow
Boebert drew a primary challenge last week from Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd, a former chairman of the local chamber of commerce and first-time candidate.
Editor's note: This developing story will be updated.
