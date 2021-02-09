Democratic congressional candidate Kerry Donovan raised more than $100,000 in five days since launching her bid to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional district, her campaign said Tuesday.

The Eagle County state senator received more than 2,200 individual donations — mostly over the internet from small donors — between formally launching her campaign last Thursday and Monday evening, her campaign said.

"From the moment her launch video started going viral, the grassroots support for Kerry has been overwhelming," campaign spokesman Eli Rosen said, noting that Donovan's introductory campaign video had been viewed more than 600,000 times.

"It’s clear that folks are eager for a congresswoman who will focus on getting things done, rather than on chasing headlines, and Kerry has the momentum at her back.”

Rosen declined to provide additional details about Donovan's initial fundraising haul.

Boebert, the owner of a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle who unseated five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton last summer in a GOP primary, has drawn national attention since before taking office in January for her aggressive approach to social media and unabashed support for former President Donald Trump.

Donovan is one of four Democrats who have made their candidacies official in the Republican-leaning 3rd CD, which covers most of the Western Slope, the San Luis Valley and Pueblo County.

The other candidates hoping to challenge Boebert are Gregg Harrison Smith of Westcliffe, a former CEO who registered as a Democrat just days before filling paperwork for his congressional run; Glenwood Springs attorney and former legislative candidate Colin Wilhelm; and Root Routledge of Durango, who ran for the Democratic nomination in the last cycle but withdrew before the primary.

Donovan said in a statement that she was honored by the early show of support for her campaign.

“We’re going to go everywhere in this district, reach out to every community and build a broad coalition of Coloradans," she said. "I’m going to fight for this place with every ounce of grit and determination I have — both on the campaign trail and in Congress.”

While she won last year's GOP nomination on a shoestring, spending around $100,000 to topple Tipton, Boebert reported raising just under $3 million for her campaign and had $356,794 on hand at the end of the year.

Former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, the Democratic nominee who lost to Boebert by about 6 percentage points in 2020, raised and spent just over $5 million, according to FEC reports.

Campaign finance reports covering the year's first quarter, Jan. 1-March 31, are due to the Federal Election Commission by April 20.