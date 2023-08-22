Democratic congressional candidate Anna Stout has been endorsed by two state lawmakers who represent parts of the Western Slope, her campaign said Friday.
Stout, the mayor of Grand Junction, is one of five Democrats running in a primary for the chance to challenge U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Silt Republican seeking a third term representing the 3rd Congressional District in 2024.
State Sen. Dylan Roberts and state Rep. Meghan Lukens, both Eagle Democrats, threw their support behind Stout in statements released on Friday by her campaign.
Referring to Stout, Lukens said: "It is clear that she keeps her constituents top of mind as mayor of Grand Junction, and will absolutely put her constituents first as congresswoman for Congressional District 3.”
"Whether it is standing up for Colorado's water and agriculture interests, focusing on constituent services to help improve people's lives or defending our personal freedoms, Anna will be a reasonable and effective voice for Colorado in Congress," Roberts said, adding that he believes Stout has "the experience, integrity, and passion needed to get the job done" for the district's residents.
The 3rd District covers most of the Western Slope and parts of southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley. While its voters lean Republican, Boebert won a second term last year by fewer than 600 votes over Democratic nominee Adam Frisch, who is running again this cycle.
Other Democrats running for the seat include veterinarian Debby Burnett, who ran last year but failed to qualify for the primary, and first-time candidates David Karpas and Adam Withrow.
Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member, declared his bid for a rematch in February and since has set fundraising records, reporting more than three times as much in contributions as the incumbent raised during the last reporting period.
Stout, who jumped in the primary in late July, is scheduled to file her first campaign finance report in October.
Election forecasters at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report list the seat as a toss-up, citing Frisch's fundraising haul and Boebert's confrontational approach to politics.
Boebert drew a primary challenge last week from Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd, a former chairman of the local chamber of commerce and first-time candidate.
