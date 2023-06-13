U.S. Rep. Ken Buck said on Tuesday that he won't support Donald Trump's reelection if his fellow Republican is found guilty on felony charges alleging the former president illegally kept classified documents and blocked government efforts to retrieve them.
"As I said, he's innocent until proven guilty," Buck, a Windsor Republican and former federal and state prosecutor, told CNN's Dana Bash. "After the trial, if he is convicted of these charges of mishandling this information, of knowingly concealing his actions, I don't think — I certainly won't support a convicted felon for the White House."
Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts at a federal courthouse in Miami shortly after Buck spoke with Bash. Trump is the first former president to be charged with federal crimes. Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong and called the charges political persecution.
During an appearance Tuesday afternoon on the cable network, Buck called the allegations made by the Department of Justice "very serious" and told Bash that Trump's mounting criminal cases have "got to be distracting" to voters, potentially endangering Republican chances of winning the presidency next year.
Buck noted several times that prosecutors still have to prove their case in court but expressed concern about the gravity of the allegations.
"I think the allegations are very serious," Buck said. "I think there were national security implications from having documents in an unsecure area. I think that the prosecutor really went into a lot of detail to explain to the American public why it was necessary to indict a former president."
Buck said that he shares concerns with others "on the right" over whether the law regarding classified documents has been applied equally.
"But I do think that there were allegations of criminal conduct in other situations, where criminal charges could have been brought against Hillary Clinton and others," Buck said. "That doesn't excuse his conduct, but it certainly raises questions about equal treatment under the law."
Buck added: "That's my only concern here."
Buck said that "the results will speak for themselves," adding, "But we still need to explain to the American public why is it that there's an apparent disparate impact?"
Asked by Bash whether he is concerned, as a former prosecutor, that Trump appeared to have defied a subpoena, Buck responded, "It goes beyond that."
"He hid documents, you know, purposely putting them in a shower, purposely putting them on a stage," Buck said. "So, there clearly is an intent to hide, there was an intent, that he knew it. He talked to his attorneys about these documents. No doubt that it was a difficult situation."
Saying he is concerned about the precedent set by searching a former president's home, Buck added, "That is just unseemly in this country. I don't know what the answer is, whether there were alternatives or not."
Buck noted that during the 2016 presidential campaign Trump called Clinton "unfit for the White House" because of the way she handled classified information, saying she "wasn't even qualified to have a low-level State Department job."
"So, I think his words have set the standard that America will look at in determining whether he is fit for president," Buck added.
