The Biden administration on Monday unveiled a $1.7 billion grant program to bolster access by small businesses to capital and financing services.
In Colorado, grant organizations will receive a total of nearly $31 million, the administration said.
In a news conference, Vice President Kamala Harris outlined the challenges that small businesses —which she calls the backbone of America's economy — face in accessing financing to, among other endeavors, expand their operations.
Entrepreneurs in rural areas, often lack access to any traditional financing services, Harris specifically noted, adding the $1.7 billion is one of the largest grant programs by U.S. Department of the Treasury.
