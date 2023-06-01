Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young might see some fresh, gulf grouper at his dinner table in a few weeks.
Or Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis would get some Pueblo green chiles.
Who gets what — or, rather, who gets to send what — depends on which team wins the NBA Finals.
Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat is happening tonight Ball Arena.
Young and Patronis have made a friendly wager on the NBA championship, just as they did last year, when the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.
"I don't think I'm gonna have to make good on this," Young said on Twitter, where he announced the bet with Patronis, oozing with confidence the Nuggets would bring home the championship trophy for the first time in the team's history.
Hey there @JimmyPatronis - how about a friendly wager on @NBA Finals? I’m picking our @nuggets over your @MiamiHEAT for the series. What do you say?!??! #NBAFinals #BringItIn #NuggetsNation pic.twitter.com/sx8d8vfVMM— Colorado Department of the Treasury (@CoDeptTreasury) June 1, 2023
"We're offering some of Colorado's finest — Pueblo chilies, 'Local Hive' honey from Rice’s in Greeley," Young said in a video posted on Twitter. "We've got Palisade peaches and Wood’s whiskey."
That's if, in the "imaginary world," the Heat beat the Nuggets, Young said in a news release.
"I know the Nuggets are going to win," Young said.
"When" — not if, according to Young — the Nuggets are crowned the 2023 NBA Champions, Patronis will send fresh, gulf grouper.
As a parting shot, Young offered Patronis a few reminders of the Nuggets' efficiency.
The Nuggets, he said, scored 119.7 points per 100 possessions over their 15 playoff games, while in the conference finals, Denver scored 15.8 more points per 100 possessions than the L.A. Lakers had allowed through the first two rounds.
"That's the most efficient offense a team has had through three rounds of the playoffs in the last six years," he said.
Colorado's Jared Polis teased Florida's Ron DeSantis with a similar wager earlier, with Disney as the prize money.
"If the @nuggets win the finals against the @MiamiHEAT, Disney World will move to Colorado, the ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free!" Polis said on Twitter.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
