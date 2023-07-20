Colorado's own state Sen. Janet Buckner traveled to Washington D.C. on Wednesday to promote state policies on preschool.

Buckner joined more than 90 legislators from 41 states at the White House to discuss how politicians are working to improve the supply and accessibility of child care throughout the country, and improve job quality for child care workers.

Buckner, D-Aurora, participated in a panel with Kansas and Delaware legislators. During the panel, she spoke about Colorado's Universal Preschool Program.

“It is an honor to share the solutions we’ve been working on in Colorado,” Buckner said. “Access to quality early childhood education not only supports critical early development and future educational outcomes for Colorado kids, but also the very well-being of families and communities across our state.”

Colorado's Universal Preschool Program will provide 15 hours of free preschool per week to all children the year before they enter kindergarten, beginning this fall.

Buckner sponsored legislation in 2022 to implement the program and establish the agency that oversees it, the Department of Early Childhood. Buckner also sponsored a new bill this year, funding one-time bonus payments for care providers that participate in the Universal Preschool Program.

Several senior White House officials were present at Wednesday's event, including first lady Jill Biden, Gender Policy Council Director Jennifer Klein, Domestic Policy Council Director Neera Tanden and Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Director Tom Perez.

"So many of you have found new, innovative ways to help families," Biden said to the state legislators during the event. "You are leading the way. ... Know that you're not alone in this fight. Joe and his administration, and I, are ready and proud to stand beside you."

The event was intended for state legislators to share their successes from 2023 state legislative sessions and help plan courses of action for next year, according to a White House statement.

Buckner's participation in the event comes as President Joe Biden has unsuccessfully introduced plans to fund free universal preschool since he took office, similar to that which Colorado is currently implementing.