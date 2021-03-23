President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to pass stricter gun control laws, amplifying appeals by Colorado Democrats to pass legislation in the wake the mass shooting at a Boulder grocery store that left 10 dead, including a police officer.
"I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take commonsense steps that will save the lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” said Biden, speaking at the White House before departing on a trip to promote the pandemic relief package.
Biden vowed to "use all the resources at my disposal to keep the American people safe" during brief remarks calling on Congress to expand background checks on gun purchasers and restore the assault weapon ban.
Acknowledging that the accused gunman's motives and some details about the shooting were still unknown, Biden added: “This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives.”
In Congress and in Colorado, however, it remains a fiercely partisan issue, with Democrats hammering the phrase "enough is enough" in a steady stream of statements and social media posts, while Republicans have so far either sidestepped questions about gun safety legislation or criticized attempts to politicize the massacre.
"This cannot be our new normal," said U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, the Lafayette Democrat who represents Boulder, at a press conference where authorities released the names of the suspect and the 10 victims. "We need to see a change, because we have lost far too many lives."
Neguse called on the Senate to "[e]liminate the filibuster" and to "reinstate the assault weapons ban" in a series of tweets Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Silt Republican who has made defense of the Second Amendment central to her political career, tore into Biden on Twitter.
"Joe Biden has wasted no time politicizing the attack in Boulder yesterday by calling for an assault weapons ban & other infringements on our Second Amendment," Boebert said.
Earlier, Boebert said in a lengthy statement that she wouldn't attempt to use the shooting to "advance a political agenda."
"I will not blame society at large for the sick actions of one man and I will not allow lawbreakers to dictate the rights of law-abiding citizens," she said.
Pressure has been mounting on Senate Democrats to change or do away with the filibuster, which requires a 60-vote supermajority to advance most legislation and stands to block much of Biden's proposed agenda, including a massive infrastructure bill set to be unveiled in coming weeks.
Earlier this month, the Democratic-controlled House sent a pair of bipartisan gun bills to the Senate, where they await action.
One would require background checks on gun buyers in private transactions in addition to checks currently required on purchasers from federally licensed gun dealers. The other would extend the deadline for the FBI to complete background checks from three to 10 days, closing what supporters of the bill say is a loophole that allows purchasers to take possession of guns when authorities can't complete checks in time.
"The House passed #HR8 and #HR1446 to help prevent tragedies like we saw last night," tweeted U.S Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat, referring to the two bills.
He added: "The Senate has to act. If that means getting rid of the filibuster, so be it."
"We are all devastated by what happened in Boulder and heartbroken for those who lost loved ones in this terrible tragedy," U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette said on Twitter Tuesday.
The Denver Democrat added, "We can — and must — do more to protect our communities from this type of violence. It’s past time for Congress to act."
A spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn didn't respond to an inquiry about his reaction to Biden's remarks, but the Colorado Springs Republican has consistently received an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association since he began his political career more than two decades ago.
