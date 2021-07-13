A congressional subcommittee on Monday approved nearly $6.5 million for a trio of projects intended to create affordable housing in Denver and a shelter for children who are homeless.
U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, who requested the funding from the U.S. House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies, said the federal contribution will provide relief for families in need.
"These projects will make more beds, more rooms and more affordable housing available to those who need it," she said.
The subcommittee approved $3 million for the nonprofit Urban Peak to build a shelter for children experiencing homelessness, $1.45 million to help Denver construct 97 affordable housing units in Montbello, and 2 million for the city to purchase and renovate a 95-room hotel at 12033 E. 38th Avenue.
DeGette's office said the hotel will initially provide housing for individuals and families for at least 24 months, after which it will serve as supportive housing for 150 people.
“Because it is a non-congregate shelter where there are individual rooms, it really gives us the maximum flexibility in who we can help to serve,” said Denver Chief Housing Officer Britta Fisher in May. The site is nearby the Regional Transportation District's Peoria rail and bus station.
Colorado's delegation also gained federal funding for other projects in the subcommittee's proposal, from U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter, Jason Crow and Joe Neguse. Those included:
- $270,000 for airport airfield lighting improvements (Perlmutter)
- $2.32 million for State Highway 93 widening and relocation design for the city of Golden (Perlmutter)
- $250,000 for National Lao-Hmong Memorial (Perlmutter)
- $615,000 for Commerce City quite zones (Perlmutter)
- $1 million for Loveland Pulliam Community Building renovations (Neguse)
- $1.7 million for Village Exchange Center Community Center renovation project (Crow)
- $1.35 million for Safe Outdoor Spaces project (Crow)
- $1 million for Generational Opportunities to Achieve Long-Term Success program (Crow)
