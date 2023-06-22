The Republican-controlled House voted along party lines Thursday to send U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's resolution to impeach President Joe Biden to committees, capping a contentious couple of days as GOP lawmakers quarreled over the Colorado Republican's attempt to force a vote on the measure.
After filing articles of impeachment last week accusing Biden of "dereliction of duty" over his handling of immigration at the U.S. border with Mexico, Boebert on Tuesday invoked a rarely used procedural move to bring the question to the House floor.
Rather than hold a vote this week on the impeachment resolution, however, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated a deal to send Boebert's bill to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary committees for further review. The House approved the deal on Thursday 219-208, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against, following about an hour of often-heated debate.
“The House is taking historic action,” Boebert said during the debate over the resolution to refer her bill to the committees.
Boebert said the bill she sponsored "will hold Joe Biden accountable for the dereliction of one of his most basic duties in allowing an invasion to take place across our southern border that has compromised the safety and security of the American people."
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat and one of the House managers who prosecuted the case during former President Donald Trump's first impeachment, dismissed Boebert's recent moves.
“Rep. Boebert’s bogus articles of impeachment are a disgrace and far below the office she holds," Crow told Colorado Politics in a text message. "Coloradans trust us to legislate and improve their lives, not draw up resolutions for clickbait."
Democrats also argued Boebert's resolution was an attempt to distract attention from Trump's legal peril following the twice-impeached former Republican president's indictments earlier this month on federal criminal charges for mishandling classified documents. Trump has denied he broke any laws.
"This body has become a place where extreme, outlandish and nutty issues get debated passionately, and important ones not at all," said Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts during Thursday's debate. “In short, the Republican Party is a joke.”
Added McGovern: "We are now in week three of an ongoing temper tantrum by the radical right because they didn't get to cause a catastrophic default. First they ground the House floor to a complete halt, and now they're jumping over each other to circumvent regular order and diminish this institution in order to look as extreme as their most fervent supporters. What's getting lost in the meantime is any legislation that would actually help the American people."
Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who authored the resolution under debate on Thursday, responded that lawmakers were fulfilling their institutional duty.
"Our job in the House of Representatives is, in fact, to deter the overreach and abuse of authority by the president of the United States refusing to carry out the laws of the United States in detriment to the well-being, security and lives of the people of this country," Roy said.
"That is our job in the House of Representatives. That is why we are here. That is why I support this rule. That is why I support this resolution. That is why I support this inquiry. And we are just beginning."
In a statement claiming victory issued moments after the resolution passed, Boebert said she doesn't plan to let up.
"I am pleased that House leadership worked with me on my impeachment bill to protect our constitutional republic," Boebert said. "As demonstrated in this victory, I will continue to use every available procedural tool to hold Joe Biden accountable and advance impeachment proceedings.”
