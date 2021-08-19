U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday after experiencing what the Colorado Democrat described as mild symptoms.
Hickenlooper, 69, was fully vaccinated, he said in a statement that urged others to "get the shot today."
“After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I’m feeling much better and will continue to isolate at the direction of the Congressional Attending Physician," Hickenlooper said in a statement.
"I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it) for limiting my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado. If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait for the virus — get the shot today, and a booster when it’s available too!”
Hickenlooper was the third senator to announce Thursday that he's tested positive for the coronavirus. Hours earlier, U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, and U.S. Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent, who are both fully vaccinated, said they had what are referred to as breakthrough cases.
The announcement comes as Colorado has been experiencing a surge in cases that authorities attribute to the rapidly spreading delta variant, which has led to spikes in hospitalization across the country. On Wednesday, Colorado reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, the most in a single day since late April, though health officials said the state is in a better position than other states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.